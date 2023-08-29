A tenth of frontline soldiers left their jobs in the last 12 months

Around a tenth of the army’s frontline soldiers left the job in the last 12 months, while there continues to be hemorrhaging of personnel in the air corps and navy, according to figures released to the Irish Examiner.

They conclusively show the Defence Forces is struggling to replace those who’ve left and that drastic action is urgently needed to reverse the continuing decline of the country’s military.

Figures obtained from the Defence Forces show that 627 left the army between July 31, 2022 to July 31 this year.

That leaves it with an effective strength of little more than 6,000 personnel, whereas it’s supposed to have an absolute minimum of 7,520.

Some personnel left due to enforced retirement, but more chose to quit to find other jobs. During the same 12-month period 92 personnel left the navy and a further 58 left the air corps.

The army currently has just 49 recruits in training and there are just three in the air corps.

The navy, which is now down to two operational ships due to the personnel crisis in its ranks, is faring slightly better in terms of recruitment.

To date this year, it has trained 13 new recruits. In addition, a further 22 are undergoing training at Gormanston Camp, Co Meath. It has become the centralised training centre for all Defence Forces recruits.

Mark Keane, president of PDForra, which represents enlisted personnel in the Defence Forces, said the figures “come as a stark reminder” that the current recruitment campaign is not proving attractive.

“We’re failing to keep pace with the ongoing mass exodus from across the Defence Forces. Currently we’re facing a crisis that is akin to the 1970s when the Defence Forces was at its lowest ebb. Naturally enough, the ongoing issues surrounding retention and recruitment are placing a greater strain on those who are remaining in service.

“This in turn is having a negative impact on morale as those who are left are now being expected to do more with less. It will encourage more people to seek employment elsewhere,” Mr Keane said.

He said it is ironic the taskings assigned to the Defence Forces have not kept pace with the reduction in numbers.

“We have been proactive in calling for immediate action to address this most pressing issue. As we face into another winter, naturally enough we will see the Defence Forces called upon to assist the civil authorities in many varied roles.

“We now need a joined-up approach across many departments such as Defence, Finance, and Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

"We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with the recommendations contained within the Commission for the Defence Forces to ensure that we’ve a Defence Forces to be proud of and reflects the needs of the citizens we serve and protect not just at home but across the world,” Mr Keane said.

A Defence Forces spokesman conceded that “recruitment and retention are an ongoing challenge”. He also said military personnel are highly sought after for their skills, expertise and competence.

The spokesman said they are looking to recruit specialists from the private sector to fill technical roles