Gardaí appeal for public's help investigating Clonmel crash 

First responders and emergency workers who attended the scene of last night's fatal crash in Clonmel will be offered counselling, Superintendent Kieran Ruane said today.

"We are the community," he said, "We’ve lost four young people in our community, and we will be very much there for our community in the coming days.

“We have difficult days ahead.”

Supt Ruane expressed his condolences and sympathies to the families of Luke McSweeney (24), his sister Grace McSweeney (18), Nicole Murphy (18) and Zoey Coffey (18), who were killed in the crash at approximately 7.30pm last night.

“We all remember our Leaving Cert night,” he said.

“It’s a significant event in our life.

Grace McSweeney, 18, Zoe Coffey, 18, Nicole Murphy, 18, and Luke McSweeney, 24, who died in a crash in Clonmel on Friday. Pictures: Garda Info

“For the members (of the emergency services) to arrive and quickly realise that there were three Leaving Cert students and their brother at the scene and that unfortunately, all were dead - was a very dramatic scene for everybody.

"An Garda Síochána, supported by other emergency services including Clonmel Fire Brigade, HSE Paramedics, Tipperary University Hospital and Tipperary County Council initiated a major incident response," he said.

"The scene at Hillview remains closed today while a technical and forensic examination is being carried out by An Garda Síochána Forensic Collision investigators."

The remains of all 4 deceased were removed from the scene last night to Tipperary University Hospital. An Garda Síochána have notified the local Coroner and Post mortems will be carried out over the coming days at Waterford University Hospital.

"An incident room has been established at Clonmel Garda Station and an investigation has commenced under a senior investigating officer. An Garda Síochána's focus is the preparation of an investigation file for the Coroner."

Each family has been appointed a family liaison officer, "and the families will be kept updated as to the course of the investigation," he said.

"I want to acknowledge and express my gratitude to my colleagues in An Garda Síochána and the other emergency services who attended the scene last night. The scene was very difficult, in very adverse weather conditions and the professionalism shown by all first responders and the care and respect shown to the 4 deceased was exemplary."

First responders at the scene had noted a "significant localised downpour" at the time of the crash.

"Our local communities in particular Clonmel, Kilsheelan and Ballypatrick are shocked and deeply saddened by these events. I want to assure our local communities that An Garda Síochána is here over the coming days, weeks and months to support our communities as we all come to terms with this tragedy.

Flowers left near the scene this morning. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/© RollingNews.ie

"I have been in contact with the principals of the local secondary schools that the girls attended and supports are being put in place for the friends of all four deceased today and over the next few days.

"We want to take the opportunity to appeal to any person with any information on this road traffic collision to contact the investigation team at Clonmel Garda Station.

"We want to speak with any person who may have any camera footage or images from the R678, Mountain Road and specifically the Hillview area between 7pm and 7.30pm to give that footage or images to the investigation team at Clonmel Garda Station."

"The investigation team can be contacted at Clonmel Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."

The families of those killed have appealed for privacy, he said.

"Finally, I once again want to express my sympathies to the families of Luke, Grace, Nicole and Zoey. May they rest in peace."

In a year in which road deaths have increased, he appealed for road users to "be cognisant" of the dangers on the roads, "the danger of speed, the danger of drunk driving, the danger of not paying attention, the danger of not adhering to the rules of the road, the danger of not having vehicles correctly fitted and (the dangers of not) wearing a seatbelt."

41212975