Several believed dead in Clonmel crash

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a fatal road accident in Clonmel on Friday evening following a road collision resulting in at least one death in what was described as a “terrible tragedy”.
The accident, which occurred on Mountain Road in the town beside Hillview Sports Club at about 8pm, is believed to have involved a number of “young people”, in the words of one local.
"It’s a horrible event, it will cast a cloud over the town,” they said adding that those involved had been driving to town from Mountain Road, for what’s understood to have been a school event.
“It’s a tragic, tragic night now in Clonmel, all you can do is hope and pray,” they added.
The road is set to remain closed for the rest of the evening and on into tomorrow, the Irish Examiner understands.
More to follow...