Garda body welcomes progress on boundary changes

Frontline garda supervisors have welcomed changes to a controversial overhaul of garda geographic structures — but continue to have problems with the new model.

The Garda Operating Model, launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris four years ago, involves the biggest ever restructuring of An Garda Síochána.

The model, announced in August 2019, has been opposed by most of the garda staff associations and has progressed at a slow pace, in large part as a result of policing priorities shifting to managing the covid-19 crisis.

The original plan saw a reduction in Garda regions, from six to four, and also in divisions, from 28 to 19.

These included very large divisions, such as Sligo/Leitrim & Donegal, Mayo & Roscommon/Longford, Clare & Tipperary, and Cavan/Monaghan and Louth.

It also envisaged Waterford & Kilkenny/Carlow merging, with Cork North and Cork West also amalgamating.

The changes involve a reduction in divisional headquarters and a 'functional' responsibility for superintendents, who will no longer be in charge of districts, but given roles covering the entire division, such as community engagement.

The new model was contained in the Government’s policing reform programme, A Policing Service For Our Future, which was based on the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland, which reported in September 2018.

These recommendations in turn flowed from earlier recommendations from the Garda Inspectorate.

The Garda Representative Association has repeatedly raised concerns over the model, as has the Association of Garda Superintendents.

Garda HQ has announced details of a review of the new model, which involves some changes to the original plans. It will see the number of divisions reducing from 28 to 21, instead of 19.

In a statement, it said three county divisions were reviewed: Laois/Offaly/Kildare; Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow, and Donegal/Sligo/Leitrim.

Under the revised divisional structures, the divisions will now be: Waterford/Kilkenny; Kildare/Carlow; Laois/Offaly; Sligo/Leitrim and Donegal.

It said the review took into account the population and demographic changes since the original plan and projected populations.

The statement said: “It looked at the number of incidents in the relevant divisions, along with their operational and community needs. Staffing and accommodation were also factored into the review.”

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors said it has “always opposed” the amalgamations, which were “not conducive to a community-style policing approach” and the centralisation of resources.

“The AGSI have been calling for a review of these proposals for some time and now welcome [the changes],” it said.

It said it continued to have concerns in relation to the divisions of Roscommon/Longford/Mayo and Cavan/Monaghan/Louth.

“We again believe that Mayo should be a standalone division, given the vastness of the county and the rural policing requirements within it," the statement read.

"Furthermore, the amalgamation of Cavan/Monaghan/Louth needs to be revisited, taking into consideration the uniqueness of border policing needs in these counties.”