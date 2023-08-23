2,000 Ukrainians could be without accommodation in coming weeks

There could be 2,000 Ukrainian refugees without accommodation here in the coming weeks, as the Government faces fresh pressure to secure shelter for those fleeing war.

Officials from the Department of Integration have written to the Taoiseach’s department warning they expect a bed shortfall of 2,000 between now and mid-September if the State cannot secure additional shelter.

Senior officials from a number of Government departments will meet today to desperately seek shelter for Ukrainians who are already living here but have to be moved out of student accommodation, as well as new arrivals.

Senior sources say the number of Ukrainians arriving over the summer months was higher than anticipated, putting a strain on accommodation.

A total of 10,000 Ukrainians have arrived here since the beginning of May. On average there are up to 650 new arrivals weekly. A Department spokesperson said:

While almost 7,000 additional beds have been contracted in this time, there remains a significant shortfall in accommodation for those fleeing Ukraine for the coming weeks. The Government is working urgently to source additional accommodation.

Ireland is now accommodating 92,500 inward migrants, including Ukrainian refugees and international protection applicants.

Sources have said “every effort” is being made to avoid Ukrainians having nowhere to stay.

It is understood senior officials will today discuss whether to renew a call to the public to host a Ukrainian refugee in their homes. Currently, households who provide shelter receive €800 per month to assist with covering costs such as increased energy usage.

A message posted on the Embassy of Ukraine to Ireland Facebook’s page urged people not to come to Ireland in the next 6-8 weeks.

It said Ireland is facing another crisis regarding accommodation and urged those thinking of coming to reconsider, “act responsibly” and avoid doing so if they are in a safe place.

The Irish Examiner reported last week that the Government faces a difficult period trying to source accommodation for 5,000 refugees — both Ukrainians and international protection applicants — who will have to leave student accommodation in the coming weeks.