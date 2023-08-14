Revised plan to overhaul direct provision to be presented to Cabinet next month

A revised plan to overhaul direct provision is to be presented to Cabinet next month.

Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman is to present a new white paper on ending the controversial system, just two years after the first plan was launched.

It comes as the Government is facing another difficult period in finding accommodation for 5,000 refugees who will have to be moved out of student accommodation in the coming weeks.

Prior to the war in Ukraine, the Government was working on ending direct provision by the end of 2024 and replacing the system with not-for-profit accommodation.

But, department officials are now working on a new timeline, with sources admitting it is unlikely to achieve the target of 2024 due to the impact of the war in Ukraine and a surge in the number of international protection applicants seeking asylum here.

It is understood the revised white paper will outline increasing the amount of State-owned accommodation to provide housing to IP applicants.

Mr O’Gorman published the Government’s white paper in 2021 laying out measures to overhaul the controversial privatised system.

The current for-profit system was established in 1999.

Mr O’Gorman is also expected to ask for increased capital spending in the budget to begin the process of having more State-owned accommodation for refugees.

One of the points I've made throughout all of this is as a State, we're going to have to be used to larger numbers of people coming to Ireland seeking refugee status.

“And we are going to have to have more State-owned accommodation to be able to meet those needs.”

Around 5,000 Ukrainians and asylum seekers are to be moved out of student accommodation across the country in the coming weeks and Mr O’Gorman has said “we will be in a difficult position in September”, as a result of the movement of people.

There are, on average, 650 Ukrainians arriving into Ireland every week, as well as around 230 international protection applicants.

Ireland is now accommodating 92,500 people, Mr O’Gorman said.

He said refurbished buildings will be used to house the refugees who will be displaced following student accommodation being returned ahead of the academic term.

“I'm not in the position, though, to say that the horizon is clear,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“And, you know, it only takes spikes for a couple of weeks in terms of arrivals, and we could be in a very difficult position.

"We will be in a difficult position in September, as we have to move away from the use of student accommodation.

“I suppose the room for error is minute. And again, a spike in arrivals across a number of weeks can put it into a very difficult situation like we were in the first half of this year.”

He said his department is working hard to ensure everyone is accommodated but that tented accommodation is part of the mix and this is a better scenario to having people on the streets again.

Mr O’Gorman said there will be a continued reliance on the tourism sector going forward and it will make “a significant proportion of our Ukrainian accommodation”, despite the move towards modular homes.