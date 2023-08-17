EU data on Ireland emissions 'does not look good'

EU data on Ireland emissions 'does not look good'

Under Eurostat's calculations, Ryanair flights from countries like Poland or Slovakia to other European countries are counted as Irish emissions as the airline is Irish. File picture

Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 20:27
Pádraig Hoare, Environment Correspondent

A transport expert has cast doubt over some European data which shows Ireland is the worst performer in the European Union when it comes to emissions.

Figures from the European Commission's data analysis wing Eurostat show while emissions in the EU fell just under 3% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, Ireland's rose more than 9%.

However, Eurostat said: "By far the main driver for the Irish greenhouse gas emission increase between the first quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 is the Irish air transport industry."

The Department of Environment, the independent Climate Change Advisory Council, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) all use different methodology to Eurostat, which provides a less stark picture.

Under Eurostat's calculations, Ryanair flights from countries like Poland or Slovakia to other European countries are counted as Irish emissions as the airline is Irish.

SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE

Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) professor in the Department of Civil, Structural, and Environmental Engineering, Brian Caulfield, said that despite Eurostat's data not showing the full context, it did show some worrying trends for Ireland when it comes to its emissions profile. 

"While this set of data is based upon different metrics, which are outside of what the national emissions inventories would use, any data from the EU that shows Ireland is at the top of the worst in class list does not look good. 

"From a transport perspective, data collected by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) does demonstrate that the weekly average traffic volumes in the first quarter of this year are back at levels we saw pre-pandemic. This, coupled with the reported 6% increase in transport emissions between 2021 and 2022, demonstrates how far we have to come in the transport sector."

Transport will be the hardest conundrum to solve, he warned. "Of all of the sectors in which we need to reduce, our transport emissions will be one of the most difficult. 

"This is due to a number of reasons, the large lead time in the construction of public transport projects, the fact that changing travel behavior can take several years, and the need for more urgency at the highest levels of government in the delivery of these major infrastructure projects," he said.

The Climate Change Advisory Council said that to monitor Ireland’s emissions in line with international obligations, UN rules are used. Under the UN method, each country is required to produce annual inventory reports which in Ireland are prepared by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Eurostat's methodology differs. 

A spokesman for the Climate Council said: "Eurostat acknowledges that a main methodological difference is an attribution to individual countries of international transport and the corresponding air emissions.

"Notwithstanding these observations, the Council noted in its annual review that actions to reduce our emissions are not taking place at the speed required to meet our own legal targets.

“Urgent action is needed to meet our carbon budgets and we must see emissions fall consistently if we are to meet our national and EU legal obligations in full and on time.”

Read More

Ireland 'still addicted to fossil fuels', says UCC expert

More in this section

LGB Alliance annual conference 2021 Second venue axes Father Ted creator Graham Linehan’s scheduled Fringe performance
Summer weather August 14th 2023 Status yellow rain warning extended to 26 counties on Friday
St. Patrick’s Weekend Bank Holiday appeal from The RSA and An Garda Síochána Calls for high-visibility roads policing as four killed in 24 hours
#SustainabilityPerson: Brian CaulfieldOrganisation: EurostatOrganisation: Climate Change Advisory CouncilOrganisation: Trinity College Dublin
<p>Ryan Tubridy thanked people across the country for their support in recent weeks. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos</p>

Ryan Tubridy 'not returning to RTÉ presenting role', says DG

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd