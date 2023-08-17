Bank of Ireland says customer balances are 'now up to date' after ATM incidents 

Bank of Ireland has said the accounts of its customers are now "up to date" after a technical glitch earlier this week.
The glitch, which saw customers able to withdraw up to €1,000 even if they did not have that amount in their account, led to queues at Bank of Ireland ATMs across the country.
Gardaí were involved at one stage, with pictures and videos showing officers blocking access to ATMs around the country.
In an update on Thursday morning, Bank of Ireland told its customers: "Following our recent service disruption, all customer account balances should now be up to date. If you have any queries, don't hesitate to contact us."
They had previously warned anyone who was making the withdrawals that any money that had been withdrawn from an account which did not have it would run the risk of putting accounts into overdrafts.
Gardaí said it received 40 calls across its four regional Garda control rooms between 8pm and midnight on Tuesday evening "from members of the public primarily concerned as to the level of public activity taking place and crowds gathering at ATMs".
In response to this "dynamic and evolving situation and to ensure public safety", the spokesperson said "decisions were made locally on a case-by-case basis depending on the circumstances presenting to control rooms and operational members."