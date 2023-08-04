Varadkar dismisses import of GRA 'no confidence' vote in Garda commissioner

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Justice Minister Helen McEntee have firmly backed the Garda commissioner in his deepening dispute with the organisation’s rank and file gardaí.

The Taoiseach dismissed the import of a forthcoming no-confidence vote in Drew Harris by the Garda Representative Association (GRA).

He said asking the commissioner to resign on the back of the ballot passing would be like “players picking the coach”.

Ms McEntee again reiterated “full confidence” in the Garda boss and backed his call to refer the dispute over rosters to the State’s industrial relations machinery — a move opposed by frontline Garda associations.

The commissioner told GRA leaders at a tense meeting on Thursday he was pressing ahead with changing rosters in November, replacing the current emergency Covid work patterns with previously agreed rosters.

He also made it clear to the GRA officers his displeasure at what Garda HQ said was the “extraordinary ballot” which he only heard about through the media.

Both sides issued trenchant public statements after the meeting, with the GRA confirming its ballot would go ahead in the next four-to-six weeks.

Speaking in Louth, Mr Varadkar said the Government won't ask Mr Harris to resign if the vote is successful.

"Well, that won't happen," he said.

The Government has confidence in Commissioner Harris. The commissioner is appointed by government after a fair competition. And we stand by that process.

"You know, it's not the case that the teachers and the staff room decide who the principal is and it's not the case that the players decide who the coach is.

"The current commissioner is appointed by the government after a fair and free process that people can apply for and we stand over that appointment and we have confidence in him."

In a statement, the Department of Justice said Ms McEntee repeated her backing for the commissioner.

“As stated by the Minister for Justice at the passing out parade last Friday in Templemore, she has full confidence in the Garda Commissioner and encourages all parties to work together to resolve matters," it said.

“It is essential that whatever roster is in place serves the public and supports the most vulnerable in society, ensures the health and wellbeing of gardaí and allows the commissioner to effectively and efficiently manage the organisation within the budget available.”

It added: “The State’s industrial relations mechanisms are the appropriate and most effective way to address disputes.”

With both sides digging in, it is not clear how a breakthrough will be achieved, before the new roster begins on November 6.

The roster change will see gardaí come off a four-day on four-day off 12-hour shift rotation and put on a six-day on four-day off 10-hour shift.