HSE says new Eris covid variant has not yet translated to increased ICU admissions

While the new Eris covid-19 variant is likely to be driving more community transmissions, this has not yet translated to an increase in admissions to intensive care units in hospitals, the HSE’s chief clerical officer (COO) Dr Colm Henry has said.

The HSE confirmed that Eris, also known as EG.5, had been identified in Ireland earlier this week.

The variant is a descendant of the Omicron variant. The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated Eris as a ‘variant of interest’ as opposed to a ‘variant of concern’, and said that though it is more transmissible than other variants, it is unlikely to lead to more serious illness.

Speaking on Friday morning, Dr Henry said that the population now had “a much more robust immunity both from natural infection and from vaccination,” which, he said, “should stand to our advantage with this surge in cases we're seeing out in the community.”

He said that covid-19 has been mutating continuously, and that when it mutates into a more transmissible variant, this replaces the existing once. “If that variant turns out to be much more serious illness, then it's a significant problem for people, for vulnerable people, and for our healthcare system,” he said.

“If it mutates into a variant that's just easier to catch, but not more serious, then we'll see a surge in community transmission, and if enough people catch it in the community, we’ll see some vulnerable people end up in hospital.”

He also said that, as yet, there has not been a surge in presentations or conversions to intensive care.

Asked whether he was concerned about typical winter hospital overcrowding being worsened by the presence of the new covid-19 variant, Dr Henry said that “the best thing we can do at this stage, in addition to the plans we have for enhanced co-operation between our community services and our hospital services in preparation for the winter, is to maximize the impact of our vaccination program."

Booster program

He said the autumn vaccine booster program would begin to be rolled out from the end of next month for people over the age of 50, people with compromised immune systems aged five and up, people with pre-existing medical conditions that place them at higher risk of covid-19, and healthcare workers.

Dr Henry said the booster would be issued in tandem with flu jabs. He told Morning Ireland that there was “no reason based on evidence to date” that the covid-19 vaccine will be any less effective in protecting against the Eris variant.

“The vaccine we intend to use for this coming autumn season is under evaluation by the EMA [European Medicines Agency] and that evaluation will be complete by the end of August,” he said.

“Our hope and expectation is that that vaccine that we intend to use will be effective in preventing serious illness against covid-19.” Vaccines remain highly effective in preventing serious illness, he said.

Masks

Dr Henry added that the HSE would not be re-mandating the use of facemasks in healthcare settings.

“It remains within the power of all healthcare settings be they hospitals, nursing homes, or otherwise, ways to mandate the use of masks if the local risk assessment determines that there's a particularly high level of community transmission or high risk of covid-19 in any particular setting," he added.