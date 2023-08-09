New covid-19 variant, Eris, detected in Ireland

The HSE has confirmed that a new variant of covid-19 has been detected in Ireland.

Eris, a descendant of the Omicron variant, has been associated with outbreaks in hospitals in Ireland. The new variant, EG.5, is more transmissible than previous circulating variants.

However, the HSE said there is no evidence to suggest an increased severity of infection.

People are advised to follow covid-19 prevention measures in an effort to prevent the spread of the variant.

While the severity of infection may not be higher than other variants, it is important to remember that all covid-19 infections carry the risk of leading to long covid.

According to the HSE, the number of patients in ICU with covid increased slightly last month but overall remains low.

It noted that there have been waves of increased covid-19 activity every few months since the beginning of 2022.

"As in previous waves, when covid-19 case numbers increase substantially, there is a corresponding increase in hospital and ICU admissions and we are experiencing that now," the HSE said in a statement.

"In Ireland, we have seen in previous waves that increased circulation in the community results in an increase in patients with covid-19 in hospital, and an increase in outbreaks in hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare settings."

According to the latest data released on Wednesday, there are currently 13 confirmed cases of covid in intensive care with two admitted in the past 24 hours.

The HSE has said that "unless you are in a specific risk group or setting, you will not be tested unless a GP or healthcare worker advises you to have one".

There are a total of 408 confirmed cases in hospitals around the country, 80 of which were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

In the last week, 3,717 tests have been completed with a positivity rate of 18.1%.

Three people with covid-19 have passed away in the seven days to August 8 bringing the total number of deaths in Ireland to 9,128.

A number of factors can drive waves of infection including increased travel, waning immunity, and increased indoor mixing.

The HSE is now reiterating the need for vulnerable settings like hospitals and care homes to "review their infection prevention and control measures" to ensure they are in line with published guidance available.

"It’s important we all continue to take simple actions like handwashing and covering your cough that will protect our families and communities, particularly those at the greatest risk of severe illness," a statement advised.

They recommend that if you feel unwell, "you should stay at home until 48 hours after your symptoms are mostly or fully gone". They also advise that you "stay away from work and avoid crowded indoor spaces".

According to the HSE, "vaccination remains our best protection against severe complications from covid-19 infection" and this autumn, a new booster programme will be rolled out. All eligible groups will be invited to receive free vaccines.

"HSE strongly encourages eligible patients to take up the offer of vaccines to protect themselves, their families, and their wider community."