More than 1,700 drivers caught speeding over bank holiday weekend

More than 1,700 motorists were detected speeding on Irish roads over the bank holiday weekend, with one clocked by a speed camera going more than 200 km/h.

Furthermore, 170 were detected driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs across Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday as

gardaí stepped up their roads policing effort on what has been a terrible year on Irish roads.

Gardaí were due to wind down their dedicated roads enforcement campaign on Wednesday morning, a day later than usual as both Monday and Tuesday were identified as being high-risk days on the roads following the bank holiday.

Between early Monday morning and early Tuesday morning, more than 150,000 vehicles were checked for their speed on the roads and 712 were found to be going over the speed limit, gardaí said.

This included a driver travelling 130km/h in a 50km/h zone, another doing 121km/h in an 80 km/h zone, and one doing 171km/h in a 120km/h zone.

Between Sunday morning and Monday morning was when the most drink- or drug-drivers were detected, with 55 people flagged within a 24-hour period.

Posting regular updates of these stats on social media, gardaí reiterated the same message each time: “Whatever reason you're using the roads and whatever your mode of transport may be — we're appealing to you to stay safe on the roads.

“We are out helping to keep the roads safe and ask for your support by staying vigilant and avoiding risk.”

Launching the countrywide campaign on Friday, assistant Garda commissioner for roads policing Paula Hilman said 25 drivers had already been arrested for drink- and drug-driving on the roads in the few hours since the operation had began.

“And our message really to all road users is to share the road safely, to look out for one another,” she said.

Road deaths

Asst Commis Hilman was speaking as the latest figures show road deaths so far in 2023 at their worst level in years.

Three further deaths on the roads at the weekend brought the total number of deaths on the roads so far this year to 103.

A man in his 30s died in Tipperary when he was struck by a car in Lisbunny near Nenagh on Friday morning.

In the early hours of Saturday, a 19-year-old man died in a single-vehicle collision in Kerrykeel, Co Donegal, while a motorcyclist in his 40s died following a collision with a car at Ballybeg, Rathnew, Co Wicklow, on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner last week, Road Safety Authority chief executive Sam Waide issued a “call to arms” to the country to “change the narrative” on road safety as he warned that on current trends Ireland could reach 168 road deaths this year.

“This is about saving lives and reducing serious injuries,” he said.

“A lost life is an empty chair at the table. No one wants families’ and friends’ lives changed forever.”