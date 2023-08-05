Man, 19, dies after car he was driving hits pole in Co Donegal

A man has died after the car he was driving hit a pole on a stretch of road in Kerrykeel, Co Donegal this morning.

The single-vehicle accident occurred shortly after 3.30am on the R246 road in Ranny.

The male driver of the car, aged 19, was fatally injured during the collision. His body has been removed from the scene.

A passenger who was travelling in the same vehicle is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda forensic collision investigators to carry out a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, especially road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the R246 between Kerrykeel and Milford this morning between 3am and 4am.

Anyone with any information can contact Milford Garda station on 074 915 3060, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

This latest death brings the number of people who died on the country's roads so far this year to 102, with fatalities in the first six months of 2023 hitting a six-year high.

As of July 26, 95 people had lost their lives in 91 fatal road crashes, a rise of 10% on the same period from last year. In the week since that figure was recorded a further seven people have died on Irish roads.