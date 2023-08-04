Man, 30s, dies after being hit by car in Tipperary

A man in his 30s has died after he was hit by a car in Tipperary.
Gardaí are investigating the collision which took place on the R445 (Old Dublin Road) in Lisbunny, near Nenagh at around 10.30am.
The road remains closed with local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
A spokesperson said: "Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the areas of Tyone, the Thurles Road, Rathmartin, and the R445 (Old Dublin Road) at Lisbunny between 9.30am and 10:45am are asked to contact gardaí.
"In addition to this, gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling from Nenagh town in the direction of Toomevara via the R445 (Old Dublin Road) between 9.30am and 10.45am to contact them.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."