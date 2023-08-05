Male motorcyclist, 40s, killed in crash in Wicklow

A male motorcyclist in his 40s has been killed in a crash in Wicklow.
Gardaí attended the scene of the crash involving a car and a motorbike, which occurred on the R752 at Ballybeg, Rathnew, shortly after 4pm this afternoon.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The road remains closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carry out a technical examination of the scene, and local diversions have been put in place.
Investigating gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area have been asked to make this footage available to gardaí.
Anyone with any information should contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 67107 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.