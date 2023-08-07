Students warned of 'perfect storm for rental scam surge'

The consumer watchdog has issued a warning to students ahead of the new academic year as they face a “perfect storm for a surge in rental scams”.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said that gardaí have reported a 65% increase in accommodation scams since 2019 and is warning students to take care not to fall prey to such frauds.

“Students are under severe pressure at this time of year to find a place to live and can be vulnerable,” it said. “The college term is fast approaching and the scramble for student accommodation is once more underway.”

The watchdog said the scams typically try to trick people out of money by pretending to offer a property or room to rent. If the landlord says they are away or living outside the country and cannot show the student letting in person, this is a “major red flag”.

“They’ll likely request a deposit from you and maybe one month’s rent to secure the room before any mention of a lease,” the CCPC said.

You may even be sent a false contract to sign or fake keys to make it more convincing. Another potential alarm bell is getting offered a rental without any questions being asked of you.

“For example, you receive an unsolicited email or text message offering you a place. This could include the real address and photos of properties which the scammer is already using on the rental sites.”

It advised students to research the rent prices in the area they are looking in and be wary if the price seems too cheap. It also said to never agree to rent a property without having seen it first in person, never use cash to pay the deposit nor make any payments until they have been given the written lease and the keys fit the doors.

The CCPC also had advice if someone falls victim to a scam.

“Contact your bank or credit card company immediately if you have transferred money online or given your bank details to someone,” it added. “Your bank can cancel your cards and secure your account. You may be able to get the transaction reversed through a chargeback from your card provider.

“Report the incident to your local Garda station. Doing this may stop a scammer altogether and save other people from becoming victims.”

According to a survey of international students in Ireland undertaken late last year, 14% said they had been the victim of an accommodation scam. Of these, 63% were female. One in 10 students said it took them more than three months to find accommodation.

Advocates have said that the pace of progress in the construction of purpose-built student accommodation has been too slow in recent years.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for higher education, Mairead Farrell, said that increased prices across the board for the coming year is failing students across the sector.

“The additional costs required by students to cover their housing expenses will place more pressure on students whose educational experience has already been diminished from the related stress and anxiety,” she said.