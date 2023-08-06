‘Much more to be done’ as Troubles victims’ group marks 25-year anniversary

‘Much more to be done’ as Troubles victims’ group marks 25-year anniversary

SEFF director Kenny Donaldson, advocate Nevin Browne, Assistant Commissioner of An Garda Siochana Cliona Richardson, advocate Pete Murtagh, PSNI Superintendent Robert Magowan and advocate David Hallawell (SEFF/PA)

Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 19:48
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

The director of a Troubles victims’ group has said “there is much more to be done” as it marked 25 years since its foundation.

HISTORY HUB

If you are interested in this article then no doubt you will enjoy exploring the various history collections and content in our history hub. Check it out HERE and happy reading

A service was held in St Macartin’s Cathedral in Enniskillen on Sunday to reflect on the years of work the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) has done in supporting victims and survivors of violence in Northern Ireland.

The event is not being held on August 13, as has been intended, as the group did not want to distract from a service being held to mark the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bomb, according to the group’s director.

Kenny Donaldson also accused the UK and Ireland of overseeing “a process of appeasement of terrorism for 25 years plus” which has “brought us to where we are today”.

Northern Ireland is a tale of two sets of experiences. Some have enjoyed a significant ‘peace dividend’... However, for others, Northern Ireland has not changed substantively

Mr Donaldson said that SEFF, formed on August 15 1998, had grown from one full-time staff member in 2003 to 33 staff more than two decades later.

“Many of the innocent victim/survivor-focused support groups were established in the same year as Omagh, which was also the year of The Belfast Agreement, signed on Good Friday,” he said.

“Omagh was said to mark a watershed moment when society moreover understood the absolute need for violence not to grip our society as it had in the past.

“29 innocent people from across the community and unborn twins had their lives prematurely ended, never able to experience the relative peace that came to Northern Ireland and that is an issue that grieves us, but particularly their families – and, of course, sadly others continued to be murdered post the events of Omagh with terrorism seeking to enforce its will upon the community of this place and beyond.”

He cautioned against dividing society into Protestant and Catholic camps and instead look at those who seek to use or justify violence and those who oppose it.

“Northern Ireland is a tale of two sets of experiences. Some have enjoyed a significant ‘peace dividend’ and life is undoubtedly better across many measures and criteria.

“In this Northern Ireland people are increasingly at ease with themselves and each either, integration is becoming commonplace and they feel they are in a post-‘conflict’ time”.

“However, for others, Northern Ireland has not changed substantively. For those innocents who been directly impacted by the violence there has been reduction in the cycle of injustice that they have experienced.”

He added: “Many don’t want to talk about this second Northern Ireland which has been allowed to persist and for those of us who dare, the unscrupulous and naive seek to portray us as anti-peace, problem children and bitter.”

He reiterated his group’s opposition to the UK Government’s Legacy and Reconciliation Bill, stating that it is the “opposite” of victim centred.

It would also prevent future civil cases and inquests.

All major Stormont parties oppose the Legacy and Reconciliation Bill (Liam McBurney/PA)

The controversial legislation would give immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences to people who co-operated with the ICRIR (Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery).

The Bill is opposed by all major Stormont parties, the Irish Government and victims’ campaign groups, prompting several protests against its passage through Westminster.

Mr Donaldson said: “The legislation as promoted could well disempower the individual and many have indicated that it would turn back time in redefining their status as ‘victim’ once more, for to be a survivor and to thrive there must be the existence of hope and an assuredness that right will prevail”.

“Our message is clear as we mark 25 years of service to innocent victims and survivors of terrorism and other Troubles-related violence, but also the broader community – there is much more to be done and we need people prepared to journey with us.”

More in this section

Drug-debt enforcers 'terrorising families in every county' Drug-debt enforcers 'terrorising families in every county'
Watch: Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor unveiled on Bray Head Watch: Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor unveiled on Bray Head
Sinead O'Connor At Home Sinéad O'Connor fans invited to say final goodbye to singer on Tuesday
SEFF#History#Northern IrelandPlace: Northern IrelandEvent: the Troubles
<p>Mike Dunning performs with his grandson LJ Kelly from Athlone on the Opening day of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar. Picture: Picture Andres Poveda</p>

Taoiseach pays tribute to Sinéad O'Connor at opening day of Fleadh Ceoil

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd