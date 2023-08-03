GRA to proceed with no confidence vote after meeting Commissioner

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (Brian Lawless/PA)
Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 13:17
Cillian Sherlock, PA

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has said it will proceed with a vote of no confidence in the leadership of Commissioner Drew Harris, saying it was “disappointed” following a meeting with the top garda.

The organisation representing rank-and-file gardaí met Mr Harris at Garda headquarters on Thursday to discuss concerns raised by members.

GRA interim general-secretary Ronan Slevin said: “While certain issues such as resources, recruitment and suspensions were raised and discussed, we are disappointed to report that the central issue regarding rosters remains unresolved.

“In fact, the commissioner reiterated his intention to revert to the pre-Covid roster in November and stated that his team have already initiated the implementation of this.

“Commissioner Harris also informed our representatives of his dissatisfaction of the GRA’s central executive committee’s decision to ballot its members on a vote of no confidence in his leadership, and questioned the intent of such a ballot.

The ballot of members will now proceed as planned with the result expected within four to six weeks.

Last Wednesday the central executive committee (CEC) of the GRA came to the decision to ballot its members.

The CEC cited what it said was the commissioner’s failure to address the ongoing recruitment and retention crisis and lack of appropriate training as among the issues behind the decision to hold the vote.

The GRA represents almost 12,000 rank-and-file gardaí.

The association has previously said that recruitment and retention in An Garda Síochána is unprecedented in scale.

It has also expressed concern that the Government’s year-end target of adding 1,000 new gardai to the ranks will not be achieved.

