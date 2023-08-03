Weekend washout: Met Éireann issues weather warnings for 19 counties 

There is bad news for anyone attending the Indiependence or All Together Now music festivals this weekend as Met Éireann has issued three weather warnings for a total of 19 counties.
Two separate rain warnings have been issued for Friday and Saturday, with a wind warning also in place for Saturday as Met Éireann has predicted spot flooding in parts of the country.
The first status yellow rain warning will affect all of Connacht and Cavan from 2pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday.
Met Éireann said there will be "spells of heavy rain from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning."
Possible impacts include:
- Spot flooding,
- Poor visibility,
- Difficult travelling conditions
The second status yellow rain warning will affect Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Monaghan.
It comes into effect from 6pm on Friday and runs until 1pm on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Cork Kerry and Waterford are part of the third status yellow weather warning.
The wind warning will last from 1am on Saturday until 12pm.
Met Éireann has said there will be "very strong north to northwest winds with gusts of up to 110 km/hr".
Possible impacts include:
- Falling branches.
- Damage to temporary structures
- Difficult travelling conditions
Northern Ireland has also been issued with a status yellow rain alert for Saturday by the UK Met Office.