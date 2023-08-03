Weekend washout: Met Éireann issues weather warnings for 19 counties 

Weekend washout: Met Éireann issues weather warnings for 19 counties 

A yacht sails across the North Sea under storm clouds. Picture date: Thursday May 12, 2022.

Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 16:10
David Kent

There is bad news for anyone attending the Indiependence or All Together Now music festivals this weekend as Met Éireann has issued three weather warnings for a total of 19 counties.

Two separate rain warnings have been issued for Friday and Saturday, with a wind warning also in place for Saturday as Met Éireann has predicted spot flooding in parts of the country.

The first status yellow rain warning will affect all of Connacht and Cavan from 2pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday.

Met Éireann said there will be "spells of heavy rain from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning."

Possible impacts include:

  • Spot flooding, 
  • Poor visibility, 
  • Difficult travelling conditions

The second status yellow rain warning will affect Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Monaghan.

It comes into effect from 6pm on Friday and runs until 1pm on Saturday.

Wind warning

Meanwhile, Cork Kerry and Waterford are part of the third status yellow weather warning.

The wind warning will last from 1am on Saturday until 12pm.

Met Éireann has said there will be "very strong north to northwest winds with gusts of up to 110 km/hr". 

Possible impacts include: 

  • Falling branches.
  • Damage to temporary structures 
  • Difficult travelling conditions

Northern Ireland has also been issued with a status yellow rain alert for Saturday by the UK Met Office.

Read More

All Together Now FAQ: Best access routes, transport, tickets, early entry, cashless bars...

More in this section

'She was my baby, my small girl': Father of Dlava Mohamed speaks of grief following fatal crash 'She was my baby, my small girl': Father of Dlava Mohamed speaks of grief following fatal crash
An Garda Scott Medal Presentations GRA to proceed with no confidence vote after meeting Commissioner
More than 4,000 applicants receive CAO round zero offers  More than 4,000 applicants receive CAO round zero offers 
<p>The funeral procession of Kiea McCann (Liam McBurney/PA)</p>

‘Kind, whole-hearted and genuine teenager’ remembered after Monaghan crash

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd