All Together Now FAQ: Best access routes, transport, tickets, early entry, cashless bars...

About the festival

Now in its fourth year, All Together Now (ATN) takes place this weekend at Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford. The festival’s headliners for this year include Iggy Pop, Lorde, Jamie xx and Caribou, among many others.

As well as music, there will also be plenty of cultural events as well as food, exercise and family-friendly areas.

How to get there

This may be one of the most important points, considering that there have been issues with traffic at the festival in the past. To avoid this, organisers ask attendees to read the travel information and plan their journey ahead of time.

It is advised that you do not follow a sat nav and/or Google Maps, as they will not get you to the festival site. Organisers also advise that you avoid travelling to the festival via Carrick on Suir.

No matter where you’re coming from, these directions should sort you out:

From Cork and Southwest

Drivers from Cork & Southwest via N25 east:

Motorists coming from the southwest will be directed left off the N25 at Lemybrien.

Motorists will use the R676 road, traveling north, then joining the event traffic at Crehana Junction of R676 - R677, then entering to event via Gate 5.

From Dublin and North and East

Drivers from Dublin & North & East via M9 and N25 West:

Travel the M9 to its end at Grannagh Proceed towards the N25 (west towards Cork) via the N25 Interchange.

At the N25 Kilmeaden Interchange (Carrick Road Roundabout) motorists will be directed right at the roundabout towards the R680 through the town of Portlaw.

In Portlaw, you will be directed out the Clonegam Road and enter via Gate 6 for access to the car park.

From Waterford City

Drivers from Waterford City via N25 West:

Travel the M9 to its end at Grannagh Proceed towards the N25 (west towards Cork) via the N25 Interchange.

At the N25 Kilmeaden Interchange (Carrick Road Roundabout) motorists will be directed right at the roundabout towards the R680 through the town of Portlaw.

In Portlaw, you will be directed out the Clonegam Road and enter via Gate 6 for access to the car park.

From West and Midlands

Drivers from the West & Midlands via M7/M8/N24:

Travel East along the N24 You will then turn Right at Kilsheelan to the R680. At the end of the R680, south of Carrick-on-Suir, turn Right at the T-Junction with the R676.

You will then continue along this regional road and be directed left to the R677 towards Gate 5 (General).

What if I’m travelling by bus?

Bus Éireann’s Expressway is the travel partner for ATN 2023 with a regular service available from Waterford Bus Station to Curraghmore House each day from Friday to Monday. There is also a direct non-stop services from Dublin that will operate to the festival on Thursday with return journeys on Monday. For the full schedule and to book your tickets, see here.

I have an Early Entry Pass, what does that mean?

An Early Entry Pass allows you to set up camp early, with access to the general, pre-pitched and boutique campsites from 4pm on Thursday, August 3. If you have a campervan pass, you do not need to purchase an Early Entry Pass. Early Entry to the campervan campsite is at 4pm on Thursday, August 3. This is already included in your pass.

Sunset at All Together Now. Picture: Aerial.ie

Is it a cashless event?

All bars at the festival will be cashless, meaning they will only accept card and contactless payments. Some traders will accept cash as well as card and contactless payments, but it’s best to just bring your card and ensure it is topped up. Also, remember not to rely on your phone for making contactless payments — saving your battery will be a priority.

Weather forecast

It’s looking fairly mixed for the weekend, with a combination of bright spells and heavy showers. Pack accordingly.

How can I charge my phone?

Speaking of phone charging — there will be facilities available on site to charge your phone but it is best to make sure it is fully charged and ready to go once you arrive at the festival.

Can you leave the festival and re-enter?

Once you have your weekend wristband, you can come and go as you please but the last entry into the festival each night is at 10pm.

How much alcohol can I bring?

Each person with a weekend camping ticket may bring 24 cans OR 1 litre of spirits OR 1.5 litre of wine for personal consumption. Your alcohol can be brought into the campsite and the main arena.

Free water fill-up stations are available, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own reusable bottle and coffee cup.

What about facilities?

Onsite ockers for storage cost €33 for the weekend. You can pre-book your locker ahead of the event.

What can I not bring?

There is a long list of items that are prohibited from the festival. While the majority of banned items are obvious — such as fireworks and illicit drugs, there are some that attendees may not be aware of. For example, glass is prohibited which means you will have to decant any spirits or alcohol that comes in a glass bottle before you arrive at the festival. The only exception is for small make-up products and perfume or aftershave.

BBQs, gazebos and garden furniture are also on the list of banned items as well as drones, selfie sticks, professional photographic equipment and High Vis clothing.

Are there still tickets available?

At the time of writing, there are some weekend camping tickets still available if you fancy heading along to ATN 2023. See www.alltogethernow.ie.