Indiependence FAQ: everything you need to know before heading to Mitchelstown

What's this, now?

INDIE23, known to the terminally uncool as the Indiependence Festival, returns to Deer Farm in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, from August 4 to August 6.

Having built a steady following with mixtures of established and emerging "indie" artists, the festival's focus has pivoted in recent years to an emerging young crowd, featuring Irish hip-hop, commercial electronica and legacy rock/indie.

Who's on?

Topliners include pop perennials The Coronas, Anne-Marie, Two-Door Cinema Club and Editors; with Corkman Cian Ducrot, indie-pop veterans HamsandwicH, party-prolongers King Kong Company, house breakouts Belters Only and R & B renaissance woman Erica-Cody also on the billing.

Anything else?

The usual three-day residency from the 80s vs. 90s cover band at the Beer Hall - though it remains to be seen how many revellers will have firsthand memory of either pop-music decade!

How much in?

Day tickets start at €64, weekend camping starts at €179, and there's the now-standard lineup of fancy camping options, for those so inclined. Point your browser at Ticketmaster for up-to-date info.

Any family or underage options?

No - the festival's big change in recent years has been a pivot to an 18s-and-only policy.

The Coronas, at Live At The Marquee 2022: assuming their annual headline spot at Indie23

How do I get there?

Driving from Dublin: Follow the M7 out of Dublin southbound. Once through the toll plaza, travel for 4km and take the slip road for Cork. Follow this for approximately one hour until you see the first sign for Mitchelstown. Take this exit. Turn right at the first roundabout crossing back over the motorway, straight through the second and left at the third signposted Mitchelstown. Continue on this road for 3km and you will see the festival on your right-hand side. You will need to pass the site to the roundabout to turn and enter the site without crossing the line of traffic.

Driving from Cork: Follow the M8 northbound from Cork City. Head through the toll plaza. It should take you approximately twenty minutes from the toll plaza to the Mitchelstown exit (If you miss it, take the next one and follow the Dublin instructions from the exit above). At the top of the slip road, continue straight through the roundabout signposted Mitchelstown. Continue on this road (It's a 60km zone with a speed camera so slow down!) until you reach the next roundabout, again, straight through signposted Mitchelstown. This will take you down the main street of the town. Continue straight through the town until you come to a roundabout on the far side, take the third exit, signposted Dublin, and the festival site is on your left-hand side.

There are also buses being laid on, and info on car routes from Galway and Waterford - more information via the festival's website.

What's the parking situation?

Full information on main parking arrangements and drop-off points are available on the festival's website.

HamsandwicH: set for Indie23 Pic: Ruth Medjber

What time is kickoff?

Car parking is open from 10.00am on Friday; gates open at the arena at 4pm on Friday, and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.

What's the camping like?

Standard and 'green' campsites are available, as well as the now-standard bougie glamping options, with FestiHuts and Pitched Perfect returning as partners. More here.

What about facilities?

Showers, toilets, phone-charging points and such will all be available. Hangovers can be serviced at the campsite breakfast areas, while serious medical emergencies will be seen to at a series of medical and welfare points onsite.

What's the craic with accessibility?

Patrons with access requirements are asked to give the festival a shout.