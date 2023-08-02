'Time is running out': Delay in legislation to protect marine areas criticised

Environmental campaigners have hit out at a further delay to long-awaited legislation to protect marine areas, which will now not be published until after the Dáil's summer recess.

Campaigners had hoped to see the Marine Protected Areas Bill published in May, but it will now be published in the autumn following "intensive work" between parliamentary bill drafters and civil servants.

The marine bill aims to cement the country's ambition to protect 30% of its maritime area by the end of the decade. The EU's Marine Strategy Framework Directive legally compels member states to establish marine protected areas (MPAs).

The bill is even more timely after an unprecedented marine heatwave off Ireland's west coast in June, with sea temperatures reaching up to 5C above normal. Such marine heatwaves can have a disastrous effect on biodiversity in the water for months afterwards.

The Fair Seas environmental coalition, which has estimated €55m will be needed to adequately fund marine protected areas until 2030, said time is running out.

Ahead of a public event this Friday, August 4, in Shannon Dolphin Centre, Kilrush, Co Clare, to celebrate marine life off the South West coast, Fair Seas called for the legislation to be a prioritised after the Dáil break.

Marine policy officer with Fair Seas Donal Griffin said: "The Dáil is now in recess until September which means that it will be several months before we see any progress. Time is running out for Ireland to meet its targets to protect 30% of our seas and ocean by 2030.

"We’re asking the voters of Ireland to add their voice to the calls to safeguard our seas, tell your elected representatives you want strong and ambitious marine protected area legislation. We must all act with ambition and urgency."

Education officer with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group Sibeál Regan, who will speak about whales, dolphins and porpoises off the coast at the Kilrush event, said the Greater Skellig Coast — the waters from Kenmare Bay in Co Kerry to Loop Head in Co Clare — is only 1.37% of our overall marine area, but supports huge biodiversity including high densities of minke and humpback whales.

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing said it "has been working intensively with parliamentary drafters over the past months to develop the Marine Protected Area Bill" and it is "expected" it will be published after the summer recess.