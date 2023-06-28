€55m needed to protect Ireland's marine diversity by 2030

Some €55m would be enough to protect Ireland's marine biodiversity by 2030, a new analysis by an influential coalition of environmental groups has found.

Fair Seas produced what is believed to be the first of its kind finance report in Europe on marine protected areas (MPAs) showing Ireland will need to spend approximately €55m between 2024 and 2030 in order to reach its targets to protect 30% of the country's seas and ocean.

The report, which was presented to Finance Minister Michael McGrath, was reviewed by international experts from the likes of the World Bank, Ocean Law, and the Charles Darwin Foundation.

Earlier this month, 193 UN members adopted the first treaty to protect marine life in the high seas, with UN secretary general Antonio Guterres saying the landmark agreement gives the oceans a "fighting chance" in the biodiversity crisis.

In December last year in Montreal, 196 countries and blocs agreed to restore at least 30% of degraded ecosystems by 2030.

The Fair Seas coalition, which is made up of groups such as the Irish Wildlife Trust, Birdwatch Ireland, Coastwatch, and Friends of the Irish Environment, last year released an influential report that concluded a mere 2% of Ireland's coast designated as MPAs should increase 18-fold in order to restore and enhance endangered species such as sharks, puffins, and even blue whales.

The marine bill currently going through the Oireachtas aims to cement the country's ambition to protect 30% of its maritime area by the end of the decade. It is due to be published within weeks.

The EU's Marine Strategy Framework Directive legally compels member states to establish MPAs.

The latest Fair Seas report said around €7m would be required over the next 12 months to reach the target of fully protecting 10% of Ireland’s ocean and seas.

The report concluded that full protection of the marine ecosystem would be cheaper and more effective than partial protection, as well as calculating operating expenditure including staff salaries, scientific studies, boat fuel, and maintenance, as well as capital expenditure like boats, buoys, scuba diving equipment, and surveillance such as radar and drones.

CEO of the Irish Environmental Network, Karen Ciesielski, said: “This report provides a solid evidence base for the need for proper and sustained funding for MPA designation and implementation over the coming years as the Government aims to expand its MPA network from 8.3% to 30% by 2030.

"Inadequate funding for Ireland’s current MPAs is one of the main reasons they are failing to deliver for nature, so we are hoping that this new report helps inform Ireland’s budgetary discussions and debate over the summer."