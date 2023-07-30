No US planes inspected at Shannon, Government confirms

The Department of Transport has confirmed that no US planes have been inspected this year while stopping off at Shannon Airport.

Questions have been raised about whether any US military-contracted planes have carried cluster bombs through Ireland after US president Joe Biden agreed to supply them to Ukraine.

Cluster bombs are banned under an international convention signed in Dublin in 2008, but to which the United States is not a signatory.

The US decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine prompted condemnation from the Irish Government.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan had said that Ireland is willing to take action to prevent the US military from moving the bombs through Ireland.

This would include the Government blocking flights if needed, he said.

The carriage of any weaponry requires an exemption under the official Air Navigation (Carriage of Munitions of War, Weapons, and Dangerous Goods) Orders.

Such exemptions are relatively common, with 115 given for flights into or out of Shannon so far this year.

The Department of Transport confirmed that an Omni Air flight, which appears to have been the first US flight that applied to carry munitions through Ireland since the announcement that cluster bombs would be sent to Ukraine, was not inspected despite being given clearance.

In response to a follow-up question, the department confirmed that no planes have been inspected to ensure they are carrying what their applications say.

A spokesperson said that an inspection can only be carried out if it appears an aircraft would be in contravention of the legislation.

"Applications for exemptions from the prohibition of the carriage of munition of war must provide details not only on the flight operation itself, but of the specific munitions of war to be carried," the spokesperson said.

"When considering such applications, consultations with other Government departments and agencies are carried out."

"The Air Navigation (Carriage of Munitions of War, Weapons and Dangerous Goods) Orders, 1973 and 1989, provide for inspection of a civil aircraft, only whenever it appears that a flight would be in contravention of these orders.

"As such, insofar as can be determined, there is no record of an inspection of an aircraft having been carried out pursuant to these orders.

"It is possible that these civil aircraft may have been subject to a safety inspection, pursuant to EU regulation, by the Irish Aviation Authority."