'A deplorable attack': Widespread condemnation of arson attack on former Cork school 

The Tánaiste has led condemnation of a petrol bomb attack on a former school building which is being retrofitted to house Ukrainian families.

Micheál Martin said those responsible for the incident should face the full rigours of the law.

He was speaking in Cork on Friday as a Garda investigation got under way into the attempted burning of the former Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin building in Ballincollig. A permanent security presence has now been placed on the property.

The building has been vacant for over a decade without incident but just days after work began to adapt the building to house up to 94 Ukrainians, three people wearing balaclavas were seen smashing up to eight windows and attempting to set the building alight at about 12.10am on Friday.

Gardaí were alerted and two units of the Cork City Fire Brigade raced to the scene. They dealt with the small fires quickly and damage was limited and minor.

Garda forensic experts conducted a technical examination at the property and CCTV is being examined.

Local Fine Gael councillor Garret Kelleher described it as “a deplorable attack on the community of Ballincollig”.

“Ballincollig prides itself on being a diverse, welcoming and inclusive place with a great community spirit and this incident was a cowardly attack on us all," he said.

Green Party councillor Colette Finn said it was utterly shocking that some people would do this.

“However, it only takes a few to make trouble. This just creates problems when we’re trying to solve the lack of accommodation. I hope the gardaí track these people down and collect enough evidence to send a file to the DPP.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher praised firefighters for their swift response and appealed to anyone with information to contact gardaí.

The old school building has been vacant since the school community relocated to a new building in November 2012.

It was bought in 2016 by Tango View Ltd, which secured planning permission in 2020 to demolish the old building and build 21 apartments.

But the firm blamed “hyperinflation in construction costs caused by the war in Ukraine” for not proceeding with the project.

It is now availing of a change in the planning legislation which allows for the conversion of schools to residential accommodation to house Ukranian refugees.