Former Cork school earmarked for Ukrainian refugees targeted by arsonists

A garda investigation is underway after a former school which has been earmarked to house Ukrainian refugees was targeted by arsonists overnight.

Three people wearing balaclavas are reported to have attempted to set a number of fires at the former Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin building in Ballincollig where work is underway to refurbish it to house people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The alarm was raised just after midnight when neighbours heard a number of windows being smashed. Firefighters raced to the scene within minutes and dealt with the fires quickly. The damage has been described as minor.

Gardaí sealed off the scene and garda forensic experts have spent the morning conducting a technical examination at the property. The school building, in the Coolroe area of the town, has lain vacant since the school relocated to new premises in November 2012.

It was identified earlier this year as a potential accommodation centre and the Irish Examiner reported in recent days that work has begun on site to convert the building for residential use to accommodate 94 Ukrainians.

The property was bought in 2016 by a development company, Tango View Ltd, which submitted a number of planning applications in a bid to develop apartments on the site, all of which were refused.

But following a successful appeal to An Bord Pleanála, the company finally secured planning permission in 2020 for the demolition of the building and the construction of 21 apartments in a four-storey complex.

However, in documents seen by the Irish Examiner, the company said because of “hyper-inflation in construction costs caused by the war in Ukraine” it was not possible for the company to proceed with the development of that apartment scheme.

Refugee accommodation

It is now availing of a change in the planning legislation which allowed for the conversion of schools to residential accommodation to house Ukrainian refugees.

Those planning exemptions also relate to the conversion of hotels, hostels, convents, monasteries, and Defence Forces barracks to refugee accommodation and to reception and orientation centres for international protection applicants.

The company says it offered the former school property to the Department of Integration and following a period of negotiation, it says an agreement was reached with the department in February in relation to the property.

The company plans to plough up to €2m into the redevelopment of the former school buildings to provide 14 self-contained self-catering units to accommodate up to 94 people.