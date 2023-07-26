Breaking: Sinéad O'Connor dies age 56

Singer Sinéad O'Connor has died at the age of 56.

The acclaimed singer is best known for songs such as Nothing Compares 2 U, Mandinka and No Man's Woman.

Last year saw the release of a film about the singer's life and career.

O'Connor had been touring regularly before the covid-19 pandemic.

She suffered the heartbreaking loss of her son Shane in 2022 and cancelled her live shows for the year.

Sinead O'Connor pictured receiving the RTÉ Choice Music Prize for Classic Irish Album at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Live Event in Vicar Street. Picture: Andres Poveda

In March this year, O'Connor made an appearance at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize to accept her award for Best Irish Classic Album for her 1990 release I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got.

The award was presented by Irish broadcaster, Dave Fanning.

She took the opportunity to put the spotlight on others saying: "I want to dedicate it to each and every member of Ireland's refugee community, not just the Ukrainian ones, and you're very welcome in Ireland."

More to follow.