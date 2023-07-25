Wexford hospital emergency department reopens four months after major fire

The emergency department at Wexford General Hospital (WGH) reopened on Tuesday, five months after a fire caused major damage to parts of the building.

The fire, which occurred on March 1, began in the old part of the hospital.

It was located in a section over a central hub which included maternity and paediatric wards as well as the intensive care unit.

Part of the roof collapsed with extensive damage elsewhere.

Some services were able to resume in the days and weeks after the blaze.

On Tuesday morning, it was confirmed that the ED had fully reopened.

Wexford General Hospital general manager Linda O'Leary said: "To get to this point today has taken determination and huge effort from very many people at our staff in Wexford General Hospital."

She also paid tribute to the staff of University Hospital Waterford, St Luke’s hospital in Kilkenny, and St Vincent’s University Hospital, who took in patients that had to be moved from WGH.

"They have supported us and the patients of County Wexford tremendously over the last five months,” Ms O'Leary added.



The care and attention they gave our patients was unwavering. We owe a huge debt of gratitude towards these hospitals

Wexford County Council chairman George Lawler welcomed the news.

He said: "Congratulations and thanks must go to all the staff, management, construction workers and trades people who worked so hard to get us to this day."