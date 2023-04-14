Wexford Hospital 'back up and running by autumn' 

The manager of Wexford General Hospital expects the facility to reopen by September, as “huge work” continues to repair the damage caused by a devastating fire.

The hospital is currently operating with just 50% of its general bed capacity, and the emergency department remains closed, but Linda O’Leary said more services are being made available daily.

“There is no need for concern, the emergency department at Wexford Hospital will re-open as soon as it’s safe to do so,” she said.

“We are making great progress and huge strides in reinstatement work, albeit that the emergency department is closed, we do have temporary units that can see and treat patients who don’t require admission.”

The exact date for re-opening depends as much on delivery times for new equipment as the repairs, she said.

“We are still talking about a number of months, but I am very, very confident that the hospital absolutely will be back up and running by the autumn,” she said, adding she is "hopeful" this could be by September.

Part of the roof collapsed with extensive damage elsewhere meaning 100 beds are still closed leaving 98 in use.

“There was a huge amount of water damage, and as a result of that there is a requirement to replace a huge number of electrical boards in the hospital,” she said.

She added: "Coupled with that, we have a lot of medical equipment, clinical equipment that was damaged from temperature, heat, water, fire smoke so there is a huge process happening here to re-order that equipment."

She said in ways this is “more challenging” than equipping a new hospital.

Ms O’ Leary said close co-operation with other hospitals has continued, highlighting University Hospital Waterford and St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin, and the local Kilcreene Orthopaedic for their help.

“I would like too to acknowledge their challenges that have resulted because of the fire in Wexford Hospital,” she said.

The cause of the fire continues under investigation.

HSE report

She expects a report will go to HSE Estates as soon as this has been established.

“Everybody is incredibly proud of their hospital, and everyone wants it to be back up and running, the sooner the better that we can make that happen,” she said.

In the meantime, the National Ambulance Service continues to take emergency care elsewhere, and some hospital staff from Wexford have been redeployed to support other hospitals.

Patients evacuated on the day praised staff for how they handled the crisis, with Maresa Corrigan telling the Irish Examiner how “kind” staff were as her ill son was evacuated to Waterford.

“The staff couldn’t do anything more, thanks be to god everything went according to their plans,” she said.

Ms O’ Leary who is from Wexford and describes herself as “a very proud yellow-belly” has been manager since 2020.

“I’ll be three years here in the summer, during that time we’ve had covid, the cyberattack, and now a major emergency at Wexford General,” she said.

“I haven’t been resting on my laurels let’s say, but these are the challenges we face. I don’t manage, I lead and everybody has a role to play, and a very valid opinion here. I really appreciate the engagement and support from staff.”

WGH temporarily offers a walk-in Paediatric Assessment Unit and Minor Injuries Unit with GP access to a Medical Assessment Unit.