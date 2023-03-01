Up to 10 units of fire service tackle blaze at Wexford General Hospital

Patients are being moved after a fire broke out at Wexford General Hospital on Wednesday.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene.

Wexford County Council have asked everyone to avoid the area.

A statement posted on social media read: "Anyone living in close proximity, close windows and doors and turn off all air ventilation."

Local Independent councillor Ger Carthy told the Irish Examiner up to 10 units of the Wexford Fire Service are at the scene currently trying to contain the fire.

“It broke out on the fourth floor, and there are currently wards being moved to different areas in the hospital as part of the major emergency plan, which was activated about an hour ago.”

“The services are there at the moment – National Ambulance Service, Wexford fire service, about 10 units, and they are currently trying to deal with that situation, so we can’t say much more than that at the moment.”

A statement from Ireland East Hospitals Group said the "hospital is coordinating with the relevant authorities".

More to follow...