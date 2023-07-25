Mrs Brown’s Boys' Eilish O’Carroll details the abuse she suffered from her first husband

“I didn’t handle it right in any way, shape, or form ... I didn’t tell my sons, although they were teenagers at the time. I felt they would reject me ... the only person I spoke to at the time was my husband, and he was extremely supportive.”
Ms O’Carroll will mark her 20-year anniversary with her partner Marian this year and urged other men and women who are in difficult situations not to be afraid to talk to somebody.
On the podcast, she also opens up about telling her two sons that she is gay, what growing up in the O’Carroll household was like, and the success of Mrs Brown’s Boys.