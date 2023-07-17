Sport was 'unbelievable outlet' for Stack after loss

Cork GAA star Bríd Stack has opened up about suffering two miscarriages and how she found sport to be an “unbelievable outlet” after her loss.

Speaking on the Ciara Phelan podcast, Ms Stack, who is now six months pregnant with her second child, said she suffered a miscarriage before her son was born but also had another loss late last year.

She said she is conscious that so many women, including some of her friends, may also be struggling to conceive.

In Ireland, 14,000 women experience miscarriage each year - between 20% and 25% of all pregnancies.

Ms Stack said she was blessed with a pregnancy five months after her first miscarriage and her son, Cáthach Óg was born in 2019.

She said she found both miscarriages tough, particularly her second loss before Christmas last year.

“I suppose this one I had come home from Australia, I was content with everything in Australia and I had finished my time...we found out we were expecting and it was like everything lined up and everything was meant to be.

And then it was the week before Christmas, it was absolutely devastating. It did take a lot longer to make my peace with that one [miscarriage].”

She said at that time her mind began to wander on whether her son was a miracle and had she left it too late to get pregnant again.

Ms Stack said she returned to play club football and threw herself back into work which helped her in the aftermath.

Now six months pregnant, she said until she has the baby in her hands “you’re always going to have that little bit of worry.”

“I suppose I’m very, very conscious of saying those things when I have been blessed with a little boy and I know there are so many people and I know plenty of my friends that are struggling,” she added.

In an emotional interview, Ms Stack also recalls recovering from a severe neck injury she suffered while playing AFLW.

She spoke of the instant pain she felt on the pitch, a text she received from Ebony Marinoff who tackled her, and what she has learned about herself during her recovery.

Ms Stack also discussed her faith, the people who have influenced the decisions she had made in her life as well as what she would change about Ireland.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.