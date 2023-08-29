The Ciara Phelan podcast: Fr Peter McVerry in favour of women becoming priests

Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry has opened up about controlling his anger, his views on celibacy and how helping people has changed his relationship with God.

Speaking to The Ciara Phelan Podcast, Fr McVerry said he thinks the word ‘God’ should be abolished because it means different things to so many different people.

“I’d prefer to use the word mystery. I think people can understand that” he said.

Fr McVerry told how working with homeless people changed his religious beliefs and how being celibate has given him the “freedom” to do his work.

He also said he thinks he would have left the priesthood if his understanding of God had not changed.

“Being celibate gives you freedom to work with homeless people in a way that you wouldn't be able to do if you had a family and children too to look after.”

He said he believes celibacy is a big issue in society and it’s a huge ask for young people to join the priesthood as we live in a very sexualised world where “sex is in front of your eyes everywhere.”

He also said he believed children are sexualised at too young of an age due to their access to digital devices.

Fr McVerry said he is in favour of women becoming priests and he thinks there shouldn’t be a focus on priesthood and the Church of the future should be run by lay people with a priest having a role as the leader of the community and minister of sacraments.

In a wide-ranging discussion, Fr McVerry said he never gets lonely or seeks love or affection from a partner because he receives emotional support from people.

“Yeah, it would be nice to have children, watch them growing up and watch them becoming adults but I think the compensation is that I have hundreds and hundreds of children who are homeless,” he said.

Fr McVerry said he is angry at the way in which vulnerable people are treated by the authorities, but his anger is not directed at any one individual. He said he releases his anger by writing.

He said he is frustrated by the policies and institutions that are failing people and radical policies are needed to tackle the housing crisis.

“I’ve never attacked individuals. Dáil motions to remove the minister for housing..I’ve never supported those because it’s not the name on a door that matters, it’s a change of policy,” he said.