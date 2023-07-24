Helen McEntee 'out of touch with her own people' says family of US tourist injured in Dublin

The family of an American tourist who was assaulted in Dublin city centre and left with life-changing injuries has accused the justice minister of being “out of touch with her own people”.

Stephen Termini is in intensive care in Beaumont Hospital following the incident which happened close to Store Street Garda Station on Wednesday night.

The 57-year-old musician from Buffalo, New York, had saved for over a year to travel around Ireland.

At a press conference last week, Helen McEntee said “I do think our city is safe, but we do, like any other city, have problems that we need to try and address”.

However Mr Termini’s son Mike Rizzuto, 26, told the Irish Examiner: “I read what Minister Helen McEntee said. I’d love to see her go down there herself. It doesn’t sound safe, all these people contacting us can’t be wrong."

Speaking from his home in New York, he said that he and his brother Jesse, 28 were collecting their passports on Monday and hoping to fly to Ireland this week. He said he is hoping to meet with the justice minister.

Speaking about his father's love for Ireland, he said: “My father, this is all he’s been wanting to do, come to Ireland, he was working on getting citizenship.

"His grandmother was from Ireland. They scattered her ashes in Ireland, and he was unavailable to come at the time and closure wise, he wasn’t there for that and wanted to be there.

“I think I have the platform and I want to enact change and my dad's situation, I believe was the breaking point for that.

Mr Termini's son said: “My father is enormously proud to have Irish blood. I watched him do 60-80 hours of extra work to save ever dime to go there. He did warehouse work stuff to do it.

“Our mom Charlene died last year. They were still married, but they were not together — but they had talked, they got on fine.

"She had her last words with my father, face-to-face. He showed up, they had a long chat, got their closure, and the next day or two she was gone."

Mike said both he and Jesse are in touch with their father’s aunt Catherine, who is “devastated.” He said “She’s taken it extremely hard. We will be there soon. I don’t know if she will come. But we have been offered so many supports, someone has offered to give us their air miles, we are overwhelmed.

“We have to be there with him and then we want to meet with minister McEntee.”

Mike said there has been no change in his father’s condition and that gardaí had been in regular communication with the family.

“We can’t talk to him, but he’s stabilised for now, he’s a very tough guy, strong willed.

“As far as I know he’s in the same condition he was in, but I really hope I can use this momentum to push for change in all their interactions.

“We have a Gofundme page and we just can’t get over the support from people, the messages. People have been so kind.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said “Minister McEntee has condemned the attack on Mr Termini in the strongest terms and wishes him well in his recovery.

“Minister McEntee has said that while Dublin city is overall a safe place, there are of course issues which are of concern to residents, businesses and visitors.

“Minister McEntee has listened to those concerns and continues to do so, has taken action and supported An Garda Síochána in the actions they have taken”.