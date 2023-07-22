US tourist assaulted in Dublin has suffered 'lie-altering injuries', says son

The son of a US tourist viciously assaulted in Dublin city centre said his father has suffered “life-altering injuries”.

Stephen Termini was punched and kicked in the head by a gang of youths on Store Street just after he left his guesthouse accommodation on nearby Talbot Street on Wednesday night.

The 57-year-old is receiving treatment in Beaumont Hospital, the country’s specialist hospital for head injuries.

His family said he had only lost his wife to illness last April and had “saved every penny” for a “dream visit” to Ireland.

His son, Mike Rizzuto, based in Buffalo, New York, posted a statement online on a GoFundMe page that he set up saying he learned about an “unprovoked attack by multiple people” on his father as he returned home from a tour with his band.

“The brutal attack has left my father in a coma after suffering various injuries," he said. "He is currently in critical condition with what I am told are life-altering injuries.”

He said he is receiving news of the situation as it comes through on the media.

“My father instilled the love of music I have inside of me and has been a huge support to me over the past decade. Although we may have not been the closest throughout the years, he is still my father and the reason I am here today,” he said.

He added: “I am asking for you to send healing vibes to my father while my family and I attempt to learn more facts of the situation.”

He uploaded a photo on the page of his “biological father” along with himself and his brother Jesse Rizzuto.

Senior gardaí have said that "significant lines of inquiry" are being made regarding the assault and that officers are continuing to examine CCTV footage and interview witnesses. One of the suspects is said to be just 14.

The violent attack has again sparked outrage over violence in Dublin’s north inner city, but also across Dublin and in other cities, including Galway and Cork, where a spate of violent, and, in some cases, fatal assaults have taken place in recent weeks.

It has raised concerns, again, at a lack of visible policing on the streets due to falling numbers and claims from garda associations that members are forced to spend too much time in stations at their desks inputting data and filling out forms.

The garda strength stood at 13,927 at the end of May, compared to 14,106 in May 2022 and 14,499 in May 2021.

As reported in the Irish Examiner last month, garda numbers are below the European average for police-to-population ratios, at 291 for every 100,000 people, compared to an average of 328 across 35 countries.

That figure was based on 2020 numbers, but with falling garda levels that ratio is down to 277 per 100,000 people.

On the GoFundMe page, Stephen Termini’s sister, Michelle, said: "My brother had been working at a galvanizing plant, saving every penny to afford the trip (after losing his wife to illness last April).

“He had always dreamed of visiting Ireland. He was trying to trace our family that emigrated to the US from Dublin. What we were told as children was that our grandfather, Charles Wilson, had been a painter, painting cathedrals in Dublin. His mother, Ann Donnelly was from county Mayo.”

She said it had been difficult to find any trace of them from the US, so her brother thought perhaps he could learn more in Ireland.

“Our mother's last request was to be buried in Ireland (2004). He was unable to attend the ceremony at the time but longed to visit her final resting place. He has two sons, Michael and Jesse who were denied knowledge of their Irish Heritage.

She said she and her husband were retired nurses.

“I didn't worry about my little brother visiting Ireland, as he's been a long-time traveller. Steve's love of music (we were a very musical family) and art appreciation were (thankfully) passed on to his children.

“We feel so very helpless as none of us can afford the trip to be with him in his time of dire need. I understand that he may lose one of his eyes and suffer lifelong disability from this unfortunate incident. Thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. God bless yall!"

The site, set up around midnight on Friday, has so far raised €4,300 (€3,860) from 120 donations.