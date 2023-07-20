Gardaí seize boat after €4m drugs haul off Irish coast

Gardaí have impounded a boat which they suspect is connected to a €4m drugs haul seized off the coast of Donegal.

It comes as another plastic-wrapped consignment of cocaine worth more than €1m was found in the water.

The latest drugs find was made at Ards following concentrated searches by the Garda Water Unit.

It follows the discovery on Wednesday of two large bales of drugs at Dunfanaghy and Fanad worth an estimated €2.8m. The value of the drugs is now thought to be more than €4m.

It is not known if the bale found on Thursday was located in the water or on the shoreline.

The new find is understood to be similar to the previous two which were wrapped in black plastic and held together with ropes.

As gardaí searched the coastline in a bid to locate other possible bales, a boat was impounded at Magheraroarty. The pier was also sealed off to the public.

The large quantity of drugs discovered on a remote beach in North Donegal. Picture: NW Newspix

The boat, docked at Magheraroarty pier, is a Northern Ireland-registered vessel.

It is understood it was sold by the previous unsuspecting owner in recent weeks.

Members of the Garda Forensics Unit as well as officers from Customs and Revenue attended the scene.

Officers dressed in white scene-of-crime-suits could be seen boarding the boat. However, it did not appear that officers removed anything from the vessel.

Gardaí are remaining tight-lipped about the operation. A spokesperson said they will release an update when the searches have concluded.

Garda forensic officers examine the drugs discovered by a beach walker at a remote beach in North Donegal. Picture: NW Newspix

A massive coastline search involving the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Water Unit along with other State services is ongoing.

The two previous packages, weighing 40kg, were washed up at Ballyhiernan beach in Fanad and the other at Tramore in Dunfanaghy. The first package found at Fanad was discovered by a walker at around 8.30am washed up against sand-dunes. The second, at remote Tramore beach, which is accessible only by foot across sand dunes, was found at the edge of the water, having been washed in.

A man out walking around 9am saw the package and dragged it up the beach, then tied it to a plank of wood which he buried in the ground to stop it from being washed back out to sea.

The Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Water Unit along with other State services will search the coastline in the coming days.

"Assistance will be provided by the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Water Unit, along with other State and voluntary services to search along the North Donegal/ Fanad Head coastline this evening and in the coming days," said a Garda spokesperson.

An Garda Síochána in Milford are appealing to landowners in the Fanad Head area with coastal land and/or any persons using the North Donegal coastline over the coming days to be conscious of the packages that have been recovered today.

Any person who sees any similar package or any other marine debris that attracts their attention is asked to contact An Garda Síochána at the investigation team at Milford Garda Station 074 9153060, their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential Phone number 1800 666 111.

Samples of the drugs seized yesterday have been sent for analysis by Forensic Science Ireland but gardaí say they suspect the substance is cocaine.