Packages of suspected cocaine discovered on north Donegal coastline

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of multiple packages of drugs along the north Donegal coastline on Wednesday morning.
The packages are suspected to contain cocaine and will be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).
At approximately 8.30am, Milford gardaí were alerted to the discovery of a package at Ballyhiernan Beach in Fanad, Co Donegal.
Half an hour later, gardaí were altered by the public to another similar package at Tramore Beach.
Both packages were recovered and the crime scenes were examined.
The ongoing investigation based from Milford Garda Station involves the air-support water units.
An Garda Siochána in Milford are appealing to landowners in the Fanad Head area with coastal land and any other people using the north Donegal coastline over the coming days to be conscious of the packages that have been recovered today.
Anyone who sees any similar package or any other marine debris that attracts their attention should contact gardaí.