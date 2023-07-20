Gardaí appeal for help in finding nine-month-old baby missing from Roscommon

Gardaí are urgently seeking the public's help in locating 9-month-old Sinita Ward McDonagh, who has gone missing from Castlerea, Co. Roscommon.
The last sighting of Sinita was shortly before 10am on Monday, July 17 in Castlerea.
Authorities believe that Sinita might be in the company of an adult female relative identified as Julie Ward.
Concerns for Sinita's well-being are growing, and gardaí are actively investigating the situation.
Anyone with information about Sinita's whereabouts are asked to get in touch with Castlerea Garda Station at 094 962 1630.
Alternatively, you can contact the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.