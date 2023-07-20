RTÉ suffer audio issues at World Cup as viewers left fuming

Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan and Louise Quinn with Alanna Kennedy of Australia. Picture: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 11:33
David Kent

RTÉ have apologised after audio issues caused commentary on Ireland's World Cup clash with Australia to be out-of-sync with the television pictures.

Viewers who had tuned in to watch the historic match were left angry when the issues became apparent shortly after kick-off.

Commentators George Hamilton and Stephanie Roche, who were in Sydney's Olympic Stadium, were broadcasting live, but they were around 10 to 15 seconds ahead of what we were seeing on the screen.

The broadcaster posted on social media that they were "aware of the issues" and were "working to rectify them as quickly as possible."

It took 25 minutes before the first issue seemed to be fixed, only for it to return shortly after.

The issues were resolved at half-time as the audio matched the second-half pictures

Many viewers switched channels to ITV, but those who did not have that option took to social media to vent their fury.

'Sick with nerves': Devoted fans show support for Cork's Denise O'Sullivan

Women's World Cup 2023

Women's World Cup 2023

