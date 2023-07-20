RTÉ suffer audio issues at World Cup as viewers left fuming

RTÉ have apologised after audio issues caused commentary on Ireland's World Cup clash with Australia to be out-of-sync with the television pictures.

Viewers who had tuned in to watch the historic match were left angry when the issues became apparent shortly after kick-off.

Commentators George Hamilton and Stephanie Roche, who were in Sydney's Olympic Stadium, were broadcasting live, but they were around 10 to 15 seconds ahead of what we were seeing on the screen.



Spoiler alert: George has just confirmed we lose the World Cup final. — Larry Ryan (@RyanLarry) July 20, 2023

The broadcaster posted on social media that they were "aware of the issues" and were "working to rectify them as quickly as possible."

It took 25 minutes before the first issue seemed to be fixed, only for it to return shortly after.

The issues were resolved at half-time as the audio matched the second-half pictures

Many viewers switched channels to ITV, but those who did not have that option took to social media to vent their fury.

21 years since an Ireland world cup game and @RTE manage to blow their big moment. — Daithi Hosford (@Hosmodiar) July 20, 2023

First time Ireland have been in a World Cup since 2002 and Rte 2 can’t even have the sound in sync with the actual match - fair play lads 👍 — Jim Flano 🌐 (@jimFlanagan_) July 20, 2023

HEY @rte ANY CHANCE YOU COULD SYNC THE AUDIO WITH THE PICTURES FOR THE IRELAND AUSTRALIA MATCH — David O'Doherty (@phlaimeaux) July 20, 2023