'Sick with nerves': Devoted fans show support for Cork's Denise O'Sullivan

A roar erupts in The Woolshed Bar and Grill in Cork city centre as Knocknaheeny’s Denise O’Sullivan appears on the big screen for her pre-match interview.

Fans, family and neighbours have gathered to watch the historic moment when the Irish Women’s Football team make their way onto the pitch for their World Cup game against Australia.

Midfielder Denise’s match appearance was in doubt up until Vera Pauw’s last-minute announcement Thursday morning that the Cork woman had recovered from an injury she picked up in a tackle by a Colombian player last week: for the O’Sullivan clan, the uncertainty has added to the nerves and anticipation.

Denise is the youngest in a family of nine children who grew up playing football with her brothers, so the gathering for the game is very much a family affair.

In the moments before the national anthem plays, Denise’s sister Melissa tells the Irish Examiner that she’s been up since 5am. “I’m actually sick with nerves,” she says with a laugh.

Nuala O’Sullivan spoke to her daughter last night and says she was jet-lagged and tired, but that, ever the professional, she’ll take the pressure of the big day, Ireland ¡s first World Cup appearance in 20 years, in her stride.

¨She’s just so strong as a person,” Nuala says. “I’m so, so proud of her and I know they can do this.”

She’s thrilled with the northside turnout and display of loyalty for Denise.

The mood is buoyant, with all for the Girls in Green to play for.

But superfan Anna Marie O’Shea, complete with flag headband and feather boa, has just one complaint: the lack of visible support on the streets of Cork City for the women’s team.

“It’s a disgrace, there’s nothing up, no flags, no t-shirts in Penney’s,” Anna Maria, who comes from Togher, says.

“In ’90 and ’94 for the men’s team, the world went insane. I couldn’t believe how little there is around the place today. The girls are making history.”

Anna Maria is watching the match with Michelle Aherne, who was a neighbour of Denise’s when she was growing up.

Brother John Paul O’Sullivan is himself no stranger to representing his country, having played soccer for Ireland at a youth amateur level himself. He’s worried about the notoriously tough Australian “Matildas,” and says he’s hoping for a draw.

“Australia are a big challenge, but I know Denise and the girls will put a good show in,” he says.