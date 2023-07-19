Well-wishers take to social media ahead of Ireland's world cup opening game

The country is bursting with pride ahead of Ireland's Women's World Cup season debut versus Australia on Thursday, with many hopeful Vera Pauw's girls will do our country proud.

With watch parties arranged in many local pubs dotted across the country for Thursday's match against Australia, no one can deny the level of support behind our girls in green.

All across social media, many have made their support evidently clear, with the infamous #COYGIG trending on Twitter, with a flurry of messages from Irish fans supporters and soccer fanatics alike.

President Michael D Higgins shared a heartfelt statement on Twitter, outlining his "best wishes" to the squad ahead of the 2023 Women's World cup.

Describing their position as a "outstanding achievement", having emerged from a challenging group, referencing their "memorable play-off victory over Scotland", the President could not hide his delight in seeing the girls succeed.

"Your dedication to the sport, and the skill displayed by all of the players has elevated the women's game and inspired more young girls to and women to play the 'beautiful game'."

"For all those who love football this is warmly welcomed," he added.

Closing the statement, the president offered his "heart-felt best wishes and good luck" on behalf of the citizens of Ireland as they embark on their journey.

Among those to share their support for the girls in green was Today FM host Declan Pierce, posting a picture of his daughter who he says "cannot believe" that a former player from her football club is representing Ireland in the World Cup.

The radio DJ gave special mention to forward Abbie Larkin, and said: "Ringsend is a sea of green white & orange for our Abbie Larkin and the team."

Ava cannot believe that a former player from her football club and her area is playing for Ireland in the World Cup !! The impact this is having on the next generation is really special. Ringsend is a sea of green white & orange for our Abbie Larkin and the team 💚🇮🇪 #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/cVu9rlIs2H — Declan Pierce (@DecPierce) July 19, 2023

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar joined the many supporters, posting a video on Twitter to express his congratulations.

"Such a wonderful thing to have our women's team qualify for the World Cup. The entire country is going to be behind you and supporting you all the way."

Finishing the video, the Fine Gael leader gave one last piece of advice to the girls ahead of their first match versus Australia: "Best of luck and give it socks."

Best wishes to our women’s @IrelandFootball team in the World Cup.



The whole country is behind you and supporting you all the way.



Best of luck to the Girls in Green ahead of their opening match against Australia. #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/TyOkDJcRj2 — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) July 18, 2023

TV and radio presenter Stephen Byrne took to Twitter to share his support for the team ahead of Thursday's match, reflecting on a special moment he had witnessed at the Australian airport.

"Had a little moment seeing Irish international footballers arrive at the airport to a huge crowd and some being greeted by their LGBTQ partners with a kiss," he shared.

"If only all corners of football could be that accepting," Mr Byrne added, before giving his well-wishes for the soccer team.

In Cork, Carrigaline United soccer club have organised a watch party in Carrigaline clubhouse for the World cup opener on Thursday, July 20. Doors open at 10.30am before the proceedings kick off at 11am.

Flannerys Pub on Glasheen Road will also be hosting a 'Wilton United World Cup Party" for Thursday's game also, with doors opening ahead of the match at 10:30am.

Meanwhile, Murphy's Rock Bar in Ballyvolane, Co Cork, has been chosen by Irish player Denise O' Sullivan's family as the venue to watch their daughter and her team mates throughout the World cup series.

The pub has advertised a watch party on Wednesday, July 26, at midday for the girls' match versus Canada.