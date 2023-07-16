Denise O'Sullivan: The girl from the Hill who climbed a mountain

Italia ’90 fever hit Knocknaheeny 33 years on, only this was for one of their own.

It was a homecoming doubled as a farewell. Dressed in a white tracksuit, ascending that well-worn path of Courtown Park, Denise O'Sullivan was a touch uncomfortable.

"I was mortified, but it was class to be fair. I got permission from Vera just to go home to see the family because unfortunately, they weren't coming over here to the World Cup.

"The minute I told them that, they were organising something and I knew it! But I didn't know they were organising to that extent, to be quite honest - band and everything."

One of her four sisters had nipped in ahead to festoon the driveway with all the balloons her car would fit from a pick-up at the nearby Holyhill shops.

Music abounded from the speakers secreted in the gazebo set up for the occasion. Local rappers and a pipe band provided the soundtrack, as queues snaked down the road for a moment with the local hero.

The girl from Holyhill who dreamt big was heading for the holy grail of the World Cup and entitled to a send-off like no other in Ireland’s squad of 23.

“Sure, she’s a Sully,” says John-Paul, one of her five elder brothers, while sitting on a small wall opposite the family house. “I could see it from her kicking a ball here in the terrace at six that she was destined to conquer the world.”

Marissa Sheva knew little of the Ireland squad before declaring for her adopted country, bar one standout. “Denise is a rock star of our league,” gushed the American about the pocket rocket, selected ahead of two USA internationals as captain of North Carolina Courage.

Not a question of Denise being ready for the World Cup but whether the tournament is prepared for what she’ll bring to the global showpiece.

***

They remember Denise being just as uncomfortable all in white 20 years earlier climbing the same path. The nine-year-old couldn’t wait to escape what to her was a straitjacket of a communion dress.

Compliance with etiquette had gone out the window 24 hours before.

RISING STAR: Zoe Newenham, Carrigaline United, tries to keep up with Denise O’Sullivan of Wilton United at Turners Cross in 2010. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“A hair appointment would’ve meant missing a tournament with the boys in our St Mary’s school,” she recalls. “There was no way I’d let that happen so I went without.”

By the time the ceremony and the rounds were completed, she was restless. “She couldn’t wait to get home and change out of that dress,” added her mother Nuala.

Evenings were stretching and so was Denise’s reputation. “There were games of football outside daily and I just loved being involved. Yeah, it was my communion day but I wanted to be in the tracksuit kicking around.”

John-Paul, nine years her elder, wasn’t inclined to worry about protecting the baby of the family.

“She didn’t need to be the biggest in size to be hard as nails. At one stage, three lads surrounded her and she battled past them and banged the ball into the concrete goal.”

Cork northside’s female equivalent of Roy Keane had come of age.

Those pivots, swivels and feigns synonymous with O’Sullivan’s repertoire were sculpted on the hill where football was the outlet in an area long neglected.

Between her cul-de-sac and the caged astro pitch over the wall in Kilmore Road, the footballing playground was hers to thrive in. One miscontrol on the tarmac can make a fool of the most talented technicians.

The intuitive pass she threaded through for Amber Barrett to seal qualification last October at Hampden Park didn’t happen by chance.

“She’s the ultimate street footballer,” stresses John-Paul. “Skill alone doesn’t guarantee a career in football though. She had the dedication and attitude to succeed but it meant leaving home. To be honest, she was so much of a homebird that I feared she wouldn’t.”

***

John-Paul was the inspiration but her Dad John was the driving force.

Speaking later at the Irish team hotel in Brisbane, she said: “He was the biggest supporter for me in my journey to get to where I am. Obviously, to have him here would be a dream but I know he’s looking down. He’s proud anyway. He pushed me along the way to get to where I am today.

“I was only eight or nine when my brother got picked for the Ireland amateur team,” she remembers. “We’d travel to Dublin and Belfast to watch him play internationals and that was the first time I promised myself that I’d do everything to wear the green shirt too."

HOME AND AWAY: Denise O’Sullivan during a Republic of Ireland women training session at Underwood Park in Brisbane. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Nufarm Athletic in Knocknaheeny and Wilton United were outgrown along the way, Peamount United was a stopover but the airport beckoned. Former teammate and lifelong friend Angie Carrick cried her eyes out after dropping the teen off for her flight to Glasgow. That reflected the impact she made everywhere she went. Family shared the pain, who realised too the necessity of emigration.

“Our Dad was at all her matches and told her the hard work would pay off,” says her sister Melissa about the father they lost in 2016 to cancer at just 63.

“They were a great double-act, always together, but had to part if Denise was to achieve her ambition.

“Now she has a fantastic life in North Carolina. Myself and my Mam travelled over for a week last year and she’s made America her home.”

Stateside status also provided her with the platform to blossom into a midfielder Vera Pauw has branded the best in the world.

Flanking the best such as US World Cup winners Sam Mewis and Crystal Dunn, together with Brazilian phenomenon Debinha, brought out the best in O’Sullivan. She was rated Courage’s Most Valuable Player during back-to-back national title successes. Captain since last year, she spurned offers from the Women’s Super League to extend her contract into her thirties.

And this summer, for the first time, no longer must she lament getting left behind while the majority of her teammates travel to major tournaments. Sulls, as she’s affectionately known, is back Down Under where she filled two off-seasons with loan stints. This time she’s on national service.

***

Does she have downtime? If she does, it entailed scaling more mountains.

The narrow window in between guiding Courage to second in the table at the mid-season break and assembling with the Ireland squad in Dublin offered scant respite, but she has never been one for lounging.

“It was the first time that my boyfriend James (Hamblin) visited Ireland so I brought him to Killarney for a hike,” she outlined.

The Devil’s Punchbowl loop circuit dusted off any remnants of jetlag, clearing the head for what was to greet them when the other half met the O’Sullivan tribe and all associated.

Nuala is the matriarch, her brood swelled by the abundance of neighbours and friends looking out for her wellbeing. Those less mobile than others formed a circle of plastic chairs to observe proceedings, swapping stories of the Denise that knew in her childhood.

“I wouldn't be able for that long flight to Australia so we’ll be having a big party at Murphy’s Rock when watching the games,” she says.

James will be her closest confidant in the Sydney Olympic Stadium on Thursday, an occasion she’s battling to make, as she recovers from shinbone bruising suffered in a friendly with Colombia last Friday. James can attest to the esteem she’s held in.

“All of North Carolina are rooting for Denise,” says the man also employed in the sports industry for tech firm, Teamworks. “This is what she’s worked towards and is a stage she’ll be right at home on.”

***

Same player and location but two pictures of contrasting emotions.

December 2000 and there's the sight of O’Sullivan hunkering down, eyes welled up.

Germany had applied the last rites to Ireland's European Championship ambitions after a campaign that veered violently astray in Kiev five weeks earlier. Solitary in her gloom, she was aware of the chokers tag accompanying every failed campaign.

No excuses.

HERO: Ireland’s Denise O’Sullivan gives her boots to a fan. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

This time round, it was O’Sullivan’s poacher’s header in Helsinki that first seriously suggested we could plot plotted a course to to the finals.

September 2022 and a return to the Tallaght turf, this time tears of joy anointing the ground she knelt on.

Katie McCabe, also missing international acclaim from her CV, embraced her peer in celebration.

Beating Finland had firmed up a playoff and was a springboard for adding another match-winning moment to the showreel.

Red lights no more. O’Sullivan’s assist and Barrett’s finish switched amber to green.

“She deserves every bit of success,” summarises Melissa.

“We have our Dad and brothers to thank for that because us sisters didn’t play football.

“Denise is our world star but she's never forgotten her Cork roots. This is where she was born, raised and started her football journey. And, above all, she’s still that nice same person to us.”