Kevin Bakhurst to make decision on Ryan Tubridy's RTÉ future 'as quickly as possible'

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst has said he would make a decision on Ryan Tubridy’s future with the broadcaster “as quickly as possible”.

It comes as RTÉ executives appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday where they denied misleading members over who knew what about a commercial deal at the heart of the payments crisis engulfing the broadcaster.

Former Late Late Show host Mr Tubridy has been off air from his weekday radio show since the payments scandal broke last month and his future at the broadcaster remains in serious doubt.

Mr Bakhurst told the committee on Thursday that the organisation had not yet paid an invoice received from the star this week, due to uncertainty over what his salary rate should be, as he is currently between contracts.

Mr Bakhurst told the committee that as of this week, there is no salary being paid to Mr Tubridy.

He said he has not spoken to Mr Tubridy since the presenter appeared before Oireachtas committees on Tuesday.

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst is questioned by TD Verona Murphy at the Oireachtas Committee. Picture: Oireachtas TV

Mr Bakhurst said he wants to speak to key members of radio staff and the interim leadership team before a decision is made on Mr Tubridy’s future at the broadcaster.

“I want to be fair to Ryan,” he added.

He told reporters outside the PAC that he hoped the solve the question of Mr Tubridy's future quickly.

Asked if he was concerned that his decision not to pay the most recent invoice for Mr Tubridy’s service would result in legal action, he said: “I’m taking proper legal advice on that.

The legal advice is we need to find a proper negotiated way of paying him.

The crisis at the broadcaster has widened out from underdeclared pay to Mr Tubridy to RTÉ’s internal financial, accounting, and governance practices and its expenditure on corporate hospitality for advertising clients.

Mr Bakhurst said RTÉ’s commercial partners have so far stuck with the broadcaster.

“The feedback from them is that they think we’re dealing with this and they see the commercial side as business as usual and RTÉ remains a valued customer and brand for them,” he said.