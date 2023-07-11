Gardaí renew appeal for help finding killer of Antoinette Smith

Gardaí at Bray Garda Station are investigating the murder of 27-year old Antoinette Smith, whose remains were discovered at Glendoo Mountain, near the Lemass monument close to Glencree/Enniskerry, on the 3rd April 1988.

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 08:10
David Young, PA

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for help to catch the killer of a young mother murdered after attending a David Bowie concert.

It is 36 years since Antoinette Smith disappeared. The remains of the 27-year-old mother of two were found nine months later in a drain on the Glendoo Mountain in Co Wicklow.

On Saturday July 11 1987, Ms Smith and a friend attended the concert at Slane in Co Meath.

They returned to Dublin by bus, arriving in Parnell Square at around 11pm, and went to the nearby La Mirage Discotheque.

While in the club they met two men that they knew. They remained in their company until they all left shortly after 2am.

Antoinette Smith’s children Lisa (left) and Rachel (right) are still seeking answers about their mother’s murder in 1987 (Julien Behal/PA)
Ms Smith’s friend parted company with the other three after they left the club while Ms Smith and the two men remained for some time before all three walked a short distance to a taxi rank on O’Connell Street.

Gardaí said the men got a taxi to the Ballymun area while Ms Smith continued to walk by the Gresham Hotel on O’Connell Street towards O’Connell Street Bridge.

She was subsequently reported missing by her husband.

Ms Smith’s children Lisa and Rachel were aged seven and four respectively when their mother disappeared.

Gardaí at Bray Garda Station have used the anniversary to renew their appeal to the public for assistance.

They encouraged anyone with information to come forward, as they said that relationships and associations people may have had 36 years ago could now have changed.

Gardaí said they would treat anyone assisting the investigation in a “sensitive manner”.

Republic of Ireland
War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

