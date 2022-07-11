Antoinette Smith: Fresh appeal for information on 35th anniversary of woman's murder

A fresh appeal has been launched for information about the murder of a woman who went missing after a David Bowie concert 35 years ago.

Antoinette Smith was 27 years old when she went missing on Sunday, July 12, 1987.

Her body was found nine months later at Glendoo Mountain, near the Lemass monument close to Glencree/Enniskerry.

The night Antoinette was last seen, Saturday, July 11, 1987, she and a friend had gone to the David Bowie concert at Slane.

Following the gig, the two took a bus to Dublin which they disembarked at Parnell Square around 11pm.

They continued their night at La Mirage Discotheque on Parnell Street where they met two men that they knew.

The four of them stayed together until they left just after 2am on Sunday morning.

At the time she went missing, Antoinette's daughters were just seven and three-years-old.

Antoinette's friend parted ways with the group when they left the nightclub while Antoinette stayed and chatted with the two men for a while before they walked the short distance to O'Connell Street.

The men took a taxi from the O'Connell Street taxi rank to the Ballymun area. Antoinette continued to walk by the Gresham Hotel towards O'Connell Bridge.

This was the last time she was seen. Her husband reported her missing to Gardaí and she remained missing until her remains were found on April 3, 1988.

At the time she went missing, Antoinette's daughters were just seven and three years old.

Now adults, Lisa and Rachel believe their mother, who was raped and strangled, knew her killer and it was a “well-planned attack”.

“The guards haven’t confirmed that or denied it [that Antoinette knew her killer]. We do know that it was probably a well-planned attack given the basis of the case, of what we know,” Lisa said.

Antoinette's daughters, Lisa and Rachel believe their mother knew her killer. File picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Now, on the 35th anniversary of Antoinette's disappearance, Gardaí at Bray Garda Station are renewing their appeal to the public for information in relation to her disappearance and subsequent murder.

They are seeking people who have had information since 1987 or who have since come into possession of some knowledge to come forward.

There may be individuals out there who may wish to come forward after relationships or associations have changed over the years.

Gardaí are keen to assure anyone who might want to speak with them that they will treat any persons assisting the investigation in a sensitive manner.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Bray at 01 666 5300, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.