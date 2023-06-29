Children with open sores and dislocated hips forced to wait four years for surgery

Children with open sores and dislocated hips are among those waiting as long as four years for surgery with Children’s Health Ireland, an advocate working with families affected by spina bifida has said.

Some 54 children have waited longer than one year for scoliosis surgery, the hospital group said. This is despite funding of €19m last year to tackle scoliosis waiting lists.

Amanda Coughlan said she was not surprised by an Ombudsman’s report on a girl ‘Ivy’ who waited five years for spinal fusion surgery.

“We have one child who is over four years waiting, these long waiting lists are not new to us. What that family [Ivy’s family] have gone through is not new information to us,” she said.

“I am not shocked by that report. Now is it absolutely dreadful to read? Absolutely horrific to read, but I can name 10 families in similar positions.”

Over 100 families are connected to Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Paediatric Advocacy Group.

“We have three children waiting for incredibly complex spinal surgery, the most complex spinal procedures within CHI’s remit and they are the children waiting,” she said.

One is waiting over four years and the other two for longer than two years, she said.

Up to June 16, data published by CHI shows 165 children waiting for spinal fusion procedures and 128 for other spinal procedures. A further 28 surgeries were suspended, the data shows. One specific type of surgery is suspended, while a scoliosis external review is under way.

Some 209 surgeries have been performed, including 28 out-sourced operations.

Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Ms Coughlan was also frustrated to hear concerns last week about additional potential delays for the new National Children’s Hospital.

“A lot of our children will never see the inside of the new children’s hospital,” she said.

Medical teams have not discussed the possibility of treatment in the new hospital with their members, she said.

A spokeswoman for CHI said: “There are 54 patients [excluding suspensions] waiting over 12 months for scoliosis-related surgery.”

Infrastructure projects funded by the €19m are “well advanced” to deliver significant extra capacity later this year, she said.

This will include an additional theatre, 24 acute beds, outsourcing to the private sector, and additional staff, as well as a new MRI scanner for CHI at Crumlin.

CHI has accepted the Ombudsman for Children's report into Ivy's care, and there are new processes developed in light of the findings.