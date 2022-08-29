Cancellation of three spinal surgeries could have 'domino effect' for other children

The cancellation of three spinal operations in CHI at Temple Street has to led to fears of a domino effect for other children.

The hospital confirmed on Monday that three complex surgeries have been postponed. However a spokeswoman said: “All other spinal surgeries will continue during this time.” She said the decision was taken collaboratively between clinical staff and management.

“We are sincerely sorry to those families and patients affected,” she said. “We have 13 patients on this complex wait list remaining, with 31 spinal fusions on a waiting list. This is an important distinction.”

However, Amanda Coughlan Santry, co-lead on a paediatric advocacy group for children with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus, said the potential impact is worrying parents.

“We have 10 children from our group listed with complex medical needs for spinal procedures in Temple Street. Three of those children have been cancelled this month,” she said.

“They are going to be re-listed, they will be reviewed in three weeks and they have not been given a new date yet. One of them has been cancelled numerous times.”

She is extremely concerned at what happens next.

“They will be at the top of the list, but then that means the other seven children go back down the list,” she said.

“The surgical time will need to be put in place, so it has a knock-on effect in terms of making surgical time available for children on other waiting lists.”

Photo: Ray Ryan

She highlighted worries growing demand for theatre-time could also impact a wider group of sick children. There are 52 children from this group listed for other complex orthopaedic operations with CHI, she said.

“This temporary cessation will have a domino effect on access for these children also," she said.

Ms Coughlan Santry added the longer treatment is delayed, the higher the risk is of needing additional treatment.

“It’s not the entire service affected, but it’s the ones with the complex medical needs who are put to the end of the list,” she said.

She estimated about eight children from their group are currently in-patients with CHI at Temple Street.

Photo: Ray Ryan

The hospital spokeswoman said most complex cases typically need further operations. This can be one to three operations, but some more than 20.

A funding boost of €19m earlier this year led to 28 spinal fusions so far this year, which is more than they did during all of 2021, the spokeswoman said.

The funding also supports children with less complex conditions to have spinal operations listed instead for the Cappagh Kids programme at the National Orthopaedic Hospital Cappagh.

In Limerick, 11-year-old Sophie Keogh is one of those children. Her mother Emma said her heart goes out to anyone experiencing a cancellation after the excitement of getting a date.

“It’s awful for those families, being in their position is just awful,” she said. “It’s heart-breaking because they have no other options. It’s another blow, especially to have a surgery date and have it pulled.”