Watch: New RTÉ chief will 'reconstitute' broadcaster’s entire executive board

RTÉ’s new director general is set to “reconstitute” the broadcaster’s entire executive board in his first action as Director General.

Kevin Bakhurst, a former head of news and current affairs at RTÉ, is set to take over the top job from interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch on July 10.

In his statement to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday afternoon Mr Lynch told those present that having spoken to Mr Bakhurst on Wednesday evening he understands “his first task will be a reconstitution of the executive board of RTÉ”.

The nine-person committee has come in for a great deal of criticism in recent days for a perceived lack of oversight, leading to a scandal involving undeclared payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy.

The PAC meeting comes after a number of questions were left unanswered by the executives after they appeared before the Oireachtas media committee on Wednesday.

Mr Lynch told the PAC on Thursday: “It is true that the executive board failed in its responsibility to act as a collective, and failed to ensure good governance in this matter.”

“Collectively, owing to the siloed style of procedures at executive, and an overreliance on the prerogative asserted by the director general, we did not receive a comprehensive evaluation of Ryan Tubridy’s contract in full, including the way in which the payments were treated,” he said.

“We acknowledge and accept this failure by those members of the executive who were aware of thecontract.”

Meanwhile, pressure has been mounting on the chairwoman of the RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh after she revealed that Ms Martin was kept in the dark about the fact Ms Forbes had been asked to quit.

Ms Forbes had been invited to appear before the PAC, but cannot attend due to ill health.

Ms Forbes quit on Monday having been suspended the previous week. RTÉ first announced last Thursday that between 2017 and 2022 Mr Tubridy had received €345,000 more than what the broadcaster had officially declared to the Government and the public.

At the media committee grilling on Wednesday, politicians accused the executive board of throwing Ms Forbes "under a bus", and of trying to distance themselves from the undeclared payments scandal.

It was also revealed that some senior members of the executive board of RTÉ became aware of accounting issues in "early March", up to two weeks earlier than had previously been indicated, and a number of weeks before Mr Tubridy announced that he would be stepping down from The Late Late Show.

Mr Tubridy is expected to be off the airwaves for some time as interim director general Adrian Lynch told the media committee that it is "impossible" for him to come back at the moment due to "editorial reasons".

Earlier, the Taoiseach said Mr Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly should appear before Oireachtas committees if asked.

Speaking in Brussels this afternoon, Leo Varadkar said the PAC and media committee were working to get to the bottom of the "clandestine payments" at RTÉ and both Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly, as well as former director general Dee Forbes, "may have a story to tell".

