Taoiseach: Ryan Tubridy and agent should appear before Oireachtas 

The Taoiseach has said Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly should appear before Oireachtas committees if asked.

It comes as RTÉ officials are to face another day of grilling from senators and TDs on Thursday when they sit before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to discuss the 'secret payments' of €345,000 made to Mr Tubridy across the years 2017-2022.

Speaking in Brussels this afternoon, Leo Varadkar said the PAC and media committee were working to get to the bottom of the "clandestine payments" at RTÉ and both Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly, as well as former director general Dee Forbes, "may have a story to tell".

“RTÉ executives and board members have come to an Oireachtas committee to answer questions.

“There are other people who could shine a light on this, and they include Ryan Tubridy, they include his agent and they include Dee Forbes. And I still think they should be willing to come before the committee and answer questions.

“There are procedures, they will be treated fairly and I think that would be the right thing to do from their part. They may have a story to tell and I think it’s right that they should be allowed to tell their side of the story.”

However, Mr Varadkar said that RTÉ board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh does not need to resign despite not telling Media Minister Catherine Martin that she had asked Ms Forbes to resign.

Ms Forbes quit on Monday having been suspended the previous week.

The Taoiseach added that RTÉ must give "full and frank answers and information" at the PAC on Thursday in a bid to rebuild trust with the public.

Wednesday's appearance at the media committee left politicians with many outstanding questions about pay arrangements at RTÉ.

Mr Varadkar said Ms Martin is finalising the terms of reference for the Government's external review of the broadcaster and it could be signed off on Friday. Ms Martin is also approaching a person to head up the review, Mr Varadkar said.

In terms of funding, Mr Varadkar said that reform of the licence fee was a "separate matter" to the payments to Mr Tubridy.

He said that the Government is committed to funding public service broadcasting and that there was "more to this than RTÉ".

He said that the country needed a collection method for the fee that was "modern and efficient" and that the distribution of this money must not all go to RTÉ.