EU committee to recommend Nature Restoration Law not be passed 

The EU's plan to restore degraded land across the continent has been defeated in a committee vote after weeks of debate.

The Nature Restoration Law saw 88 MEPs of the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) committee split down the middle, 44 to 44.

A full plenary session of the EU Parliament will discuss the proposal in July, but the committee will now recommend the law not be passed.

The European People's Party (EPP) grouping, of which Fine Gael is a member, fears the bill will put too much pressure on farmers and food producers, which will result in increased inflation in the EU.

The Nature Restoration Law proposes to restore 20% of all EU land and sea areas to favourable status by 2030, with specific targets for various ecosystems.

MEP for Ireland South Grace O'Sullivan said: "In a period where we are losing healthy habitats and animal populations at a rate of knots, it is vital that we get a more ambitious outcome in the plenary vote in July.

We know that biodiversity collapse immediately threatens nature and agriculture, it is unacceptable for political leaders to choose to do nothing."

Green Party MEP for Dublin Ciarán Cuffe said the vote was "a real setback".

"Strong ecosystems can guarantee long-term food security and protection against droughts and other natural disasters for everyone living in Europe. The plenary vote is the one that counts."

Speaking from the European Parliament in Brussels on Monday before the vote, Ms O'Sullivan said the committee would "decide whether the EU is a leader or a loser when it comes to tackling the disastrous collapse in biodiversity we have seen across the continent".

"Come what may, we need a Nature Restoration Law to save Irish natural heritage and agriculture in the long term. That legislation must come either from the European Parliament now or we will need the Oireachtas to put one in place later. I call on all MEPs to support the Nature Restoration Law tomorrow and in the plenary vote in July."

Biodiversity Minister Pippa Hackett said there had been a “hysterical debate” on the proposed legislation.

Ms Hackett was critical of politicians who are “blindly opposed” to the EU’s Nature Restoration Law, saying they are not interested in finding solutions and that biodiversity is currently under “massive threat".